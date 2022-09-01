In an effort to fix Rhode Island’s roads and bridges, U.S. Senator Jack Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies (THUD), announced that Rhode Island is receiving $48,536,933 in additional federal funding for transportation infrastructure upgrades this year. The additional federal spending authority will help the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) advance shovel-ready projects in the coming weeks while providing the state with enhanced flexibility to allocate state transportation funds to other road and bridge improvement projects.

