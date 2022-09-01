Read full article on original website
Rhode Island beaches to close after Labor Day weekend
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is reminding beachgoers that all state beaches will be closed after Labor Day weekend. In a release, the department said Monday will mark the last day that state beach facilities, restrooms, and concession stands will be open and staffed with lifeguards and rangers.
2 RI beaches cleared to reopen
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended Saturday that the Surfer’s Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth be reopened for swimming. The two beaches were initially closed for swimming on Thursday, but today a spokesperson for the department says the bacteria counts have returned to […]
Department of Health clears reopening of two beaches for swimming
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Saturday that they have cleared two East Bay beaches for swimming. A spokesperson said that the Surfer’s Rock end of Second Beach in Middletown and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth are safe to swim at. RIDOH said...
Local business to close at the end of the year
SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rachyl’s Goat Milk Soap, based in North Situate, Rhode Island, announced that it will be closing at the end of year. According to a spokesperson for the company, price increases, supply chain issues, and other delays, were key factors in the decision to close. The business also says they will continue […]
Here are the 20 Safest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts in 2022
The national crime and safety data experts at SafeWise updated its 8th Annual Safest Cities report, including the 20 Safest Cities in Massachusetts of 2022. SafeWise uses FBI and U.S. Census data to determine the safest cities in America. SEE THE LIST BELOW: The 20 Safest Cities and Towns in...
Best Things to Do in Providence, Rhode Island
Can’t wait to plan your Rhode Island excursion? Discover the best things to do in Providence, RI, for the ultimate New England holiday. Stop by Rhode Island’s capital city for neighborhoods with character, rich history, unbeatable shopping, and stunning sights along the river banks. Immerse yourself in American...
$48.5 Million to RIDOT for shovel ready roads and bridges projects, East Bay Bike Path
In an effort to fix Rhode Island’s roads and bridges, U.S. Senator Jack Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies (THUD), announced that Rhode Island is receiving $48,536,933 in additional federal funding for transportation infrastructure upgrades this year. The additional federal spending authority will help the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) advance shovel-ready projects in the coming weeks while providing the state with enhanced flexibility to allocate state transportation funds to other road and bridge improvement projects.
Car flips over in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car flipped over in Providence early Monday morning. Providence police responded just before 6 a.m. to the crash on Thurbers Avenue. Police told ABC 6 News crews at the scene that the driver had minor injuries.
DEM: 1 beach reopened; no contact with Cranston pond
The DEM recommended Thursday that Scarborough Beach South and three other beaches close to swimming due to high bacteria counts in the water.
In the Arena – Maribel Echeverry McLaughlin, candidate, RI House District 58, Pawtucket
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and those working in the community on behalf of the people and businesses of Rhode Island. This week Paolino interviews Maribel Echeverry McLaughlin, running for seat vacated by Rep. Carlos E. Tobon. She is the daughter of Colombian parents and is a first-generation...
DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border
A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
Shellfish Farming Industry in R.I. has ‘Enormous’ Opportunity for Growth
NORTH KINGSTON, R.I. — The sound of thousands of mussels moving on conveyor belts and clanking through sorting machines almost drowned out Greg Silkes as he tried to explain how the shellfish get from the ocean, through the processing plant, to plates around North America. Silkes is the general...
Middletown and Fall River company awarded multi-million-dollar contract to support Naval Undersea Warfare Center
MIDDLETOWN, R.I./Fall River, MA — MIKEL, a defense company in Middletown and Fall River announced that the Naval Sea Systems Command has awarded them a five-year, multi-million-dollar contract to support the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, Rhode Island. This award extends...
Online portal to help Rhode Islanders with Child Tax Rebate
(The Center Square) – A new one-stop website has been created to help Rhode Islanders navigate the 2022 Child Tax Rebate. The Rhode Island Division of Taxation has set up an online portal to give guidance to families in the state to take advantage of the rebate of $250 for up to three children, Gov. Dan McKee said.
Crews respond to rollover crash in Providence
Police say the driver suffered minor injuries.
Superman Can’t Save Us protest targets State’s use of taxpayer funds for luxury housing
Wright’s protest drew together anti-gentrification and low-income housing advocates, community members experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity, and grassroots organizations including Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE) and the Tenants Network on Thursday evening to challenge the deal to fund the restoration of the iconic Industrial National Bank Building, known colloquially as the Superman Building, with taxpayer dollars.
Police: 18 reports of car breaks in Garden City area
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police say there has been an increase in car break-ins in the area of Garden City. Since Aug. 20, there have been 18 reports or calls for car break-ins and larcenies in the area, according to police. Police say the incidents happen during the overnight hours and that most of […]
Emerson College warns students of increase in spiked drinks at surrounding bars
BOSTON (WLNE) — Emerson College posted a notice to students earlier this week, warning them of an increase in spiked drinks in bars around Boston. The college’s police department provided the following tips to students to help them stay safe:. · Do not accept drinks from strangers.
RI public schools to require teaching Asian American history
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Dan Mckee signed a new bill into law Saturday that requires Asian American history and culture be taught in Rhode Island schools. The law applies to all public elementary and secondary schools in the Ocean State and ensures that they provide at least one unit of teaching on Asian American, […]
