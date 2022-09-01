ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Rhode Island beaches to close after Labor Day weekend

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is reminding beachgoers that all state beaches will be closed after Labor Day weekend. In a release, the department said Monday will mark the last day that state beach facilities, restrooms, and concession stands will be open and staffed with lifeguards and rangers.
WPRI 12 News

2 RI beaches cleared to reopen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended Saturday that the Surfer’s Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth be reopened for swimming.  The two beaches were initially closed for swimming on Thursday, but today a spokesperson for the department says the bacteria counts have returned to […]
ABC6.com

Department of Health clears reopening of two beaches for swimming

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Saturday that they have cleared two East Bay beaches for swimming. A spokesperson said that the Surfer’s Rock end of Second Beach in Middletown and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth are safe to swim at. RIDOH said...
WPRI 12 News

Local business to close at the end of the year

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rachyl’s Goat Milk Soap, based in North Situate, Rhode Island, announced that it will be closing at the end of year.  According to a spokesperson for the company, price increases, supply chain issues, and other delays, were key factors in the decision to close.  The business also says they will continue […]
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Providence, Rhode Island

Can’t wait to plan your Rhode Island excursion? Discover the best things to do in Providence, RI, for the ultimate New England holiday. Stop by Rhode Island’s capital city for neighborhoods with character, rich history, unbeatable shopping, and stunning sights along the river banks. Immerse yourself in American...
rinewstoday.com

$48.5 Million to RIDOT for shovel ready roads and bridges projects, East Bay Bike Path

In an effort to fix Rhode Island’s roads and bridges, U.S. Senator Jack Reed, a senior member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies (THUD), announced that Rhode Island is receiving $48,536,933 in additional federal funding for transportation infrastructure upgrades this year. The additional federal spending authority will help the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) advance shovel-ready projects in the coming weeks while providing the state with enhanced flexibility to allocate state transportation funds to other road and bridge improvement projects.
ABC6.com

Car flips over in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car flipped over in Providence early Monday morning. Providence police responded just before 6 a.m. to the crash on Thurbers Avenue. Police told ABC 6 News crews at the scene that the driver had minor injuries.
Register Citizen

DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border

A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
fallriverreporter.com

Middletown and Fall River company awarded multi-million-dollar contract to support Naval Undersea Warfare Center

MIDDLETOWN, R.I./Fall River, MA — MIKEL, a defense company in Middletown and Fall River announced that the Naval Sea Systems Command has awarded them a five-year, multi-million-dollar contract to support the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, Rhode Island. This award extends...
oceanstatecurrent.com

Online portal to help Rhode Islanders with Child Tax Rebate

(The Center Square) – A new one-stop website has been created to help Rhode Islanders navigate the 2022 Child Tax Rebate. The Rhode Island Division of Taxation has set up an online portal to give guidance to families in the state to take advantage of the rebate of $250 for up to three children, Gov. Dan McKee said.
Uprise RI

Superman Can’t Save Us protest targets State’s use of taxpayer funds for luxury housing

Wright’s protest drew together anti-gentrification and low-income housing advocates, community members experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity, and grassroots organizations including Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE) and the Tenants Network on Thursday evening to challenge the deal to fund the restoration of the iconic Industrial National Bank Building, known colloquially as the Superman Building, with taxpayer dollars.
WPRI 12 News

Police: 18 reports of car breaks in Garden City area

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police say there has been an increase in car break-ins in the area of Garden City. Since Aug. 20, there have been 18 reports or calls for car break-ins and larcenies in the area, according to police. Police say the incidents happen during the overnight hours and that most of […]
WPRI 12 News

RI public schools to require teaching Asian American history

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Dan Mckee signed a new bill into law Saturday that requires Asian American history and culture be taught in Rhode Island schools.   The law applies to all public elementary and secondary schools in the Ocean State and ensures that they provide at least one unit of teaching on Asian American, […]
