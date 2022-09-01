ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
WYTV.com

Labor Day weekend gas prices in the Valley

(WKBN)- For those of you traveling this Labor Day weekend, here’s what you can expect at the pumps. WKBN checked average gas prices for you Friday afternoon. Ohio’s hovering around $3.66 a gallon, while Pennsylvania is at $4.04 per gallon. The national average falls right in between.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Wind Turbine Blades Being Stored in Harborcreek

If you've driven East on the I-90 towards Buffalo, you've likely seen the large wind turbine blades stacked on top of each other near Exit 32. Each blade is 244 feet long and weighs 26 tons, and they arrived on a cargo ships back in May. Earlier today, crews were...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Farm and Dairy

2022 Lawrence County (Pa.) Fair sale

Buyer: Beatty’s Country Market and Top Shelf Genetics. Reserve champion carcass hog: Brandon Nicklas, Jr. Buyer: Cowden Associations Inc., Meyer, Unkovic & Scott LLP, Packer Thomas. Reserve champion market lamb: Parker McCrumb. Bid: $13/pound Weight: 128 pounds. Buyer: Martinholm Farms. Grand champion carcass lamb: Malia Baney. Bid: $20/pound Weight:...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Distribution of one-time checks worth up to $1,657 begins in Pennsylvania

Financial relief for elderly and disabled Pennsylvanian households is currently on the way for those who received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021. Pennsylvanians who filed for a rebate will receive a one-time bonus equal to 70% of the original rebate. The state Department of Revenue began sending out the bonuses the week of Aug. 24 — a week ahead of schedule, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Route 26 traffic pattern to change after Labor Day

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the contractor on its Route 26/45 intersection project about 1½ miles north of Pine Grove Mills plans to change the traffic pattern mid-week. During the week of September, 5 the project will switch from its current traffic pattern. Drivers traveling northbound on […]
PINE GROVE MILLS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkbn
abc27.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
JIM THORPE, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Encourages Residents To Shop Locally This Harvest Season

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding met with the vegetable growers association to encourage Pennsylvanians to shop locally this harvest season. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Aug. 25, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined the PA Vegetable Growers Association to highlight investments to strengthen fruit and vegetable production and to encourage Pennsylvanians to shop locally this harvest season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
abc27.com

Counties with the most seniors in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Multiple counties asked to restrict water use while in ‘drought watch’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has updated its drought map to include three WTAJ counties in the ‘drought watch’ status. While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, , BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough (Cameron County) […]
CAMERON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Gifford Pinchot State Park in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a scenic, relaxing camping vacation, you can't go wrong with Gifford Pinchot State Park in PA. This state park offers a large campground, yurts, and cabins on the lakeshore. It is also home to several recreation facilities, including playgrounds, horseshoe pits, and two disc golf courses. There are also plenty of opportunities for biking and hiking. The park is open from mid-May to the end of September and has plenty to offer visitors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy