Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
Labor Day weekend gas prices in the Valley
(WKBN)- For those of you traveling this Labor Day weekend, here’s what you can expect at the pumps. WKBN checked average gas prices for you Friday afternoon. Ohio’s hovering around $3.66 a gallon, while Pennsylvania is at $4.04 per gallon. The national average falls right in between.
Furniture store, car wash and 40+ other companies that leased space or purchased property in central Pa.
A furniture company, tobacco and vaping retailers, a car wash company, a grocer and a mattress firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Our latest list (the last one was back in June) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams, Berks, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.
Service plaza along Pa. Turnpike to temporarily stop providing fuel
A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6.
erienewsnow.com
Wind Turbine Blades Being Stored in Harborcreek
If you've driven East on the I-90 towards Buffalo, you've likely seen the large wind turbine blades stacked on top of each other near Exit 32. Each blade is 244 feet long and weighs 26 tons, and they arrived on a cargo ships back in May. Earlier today, crews were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farm and Dairy
2022 Lawrence County (Pa.) Fair sale
Buyer: Beatty’s Country Market and Top Shelf Genetics. Reserve champion carcass hog: Brandon Nicklas, Jr. Buyer: Cowden Associations Inc., Meyer, Unkovic & Scott LLP, Packer Thomas. Reserve champion market lamb: Parker McCrumb. Bid: $13/pound Weight: 128 pounds. Buyer: Martinholm Farms. Grand champion carcass lamb: Malia Baney. Bid: $20/pound Weight:...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Distribution of one-time checks worth up to $1,657 begins in Pennsylvania
Financial relief for elderly and disabled Pennsylvanian households is currently on the way for those who received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021. Pennsylvanians who filed for a rebate will receive a one-time bonus equal to 70% of the original rebate. The state Department of Revenue began sending out the bonuses the week of Aug. 24 — a week ahead of schedule, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said.
Route 26 traffic pattern to change after Labor Day
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the contractor on its Route 26/45 intersection project about 1½ miles north of Pine Grove Mills plans to change the traffic pattern mid-week. During the week of September, 5 the project will switch from its current traffic pattern. Drivers traveling northbound on […]
PA Dept. of Health to give KI tablets to residents near nuclear power plants
On September 2, the Department of Health announced that they will be providing free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets as part of their routine preventative efforts in the event of future emergences.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned Mine
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
Pennsylvania Encourages Residents To Shop Locally This Harvest Season
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding met with the vegetable growers association to encourage Pennsylvanians to shop locally this harvest season. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Aug. 25, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined the PA Vegetable Growers Association to highlight investments to strengthen fruit and vegetable production and to encourage Pennsylvanians to shop locally this harvest season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Visit The Largest Antique Mall in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
abc27.com
Counties with the most seniors in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a...
wlvr.org
As electric rates set to soar, PUC tells customers to shop for best provider
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pain at the gas pump may be easing, but utility bills are set to swell for tens of thousands of customers in the Lehigh Valley this week if they don’t shop around for an electric supplier. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission advised residents and businesses...
Pennsylvania among 10 best states to retire in 2022: Study
Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
fox40jackson.com
Josh Shapiro bets tough message on crime, economy will outrun red wave in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, PA. – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is leaning into crime and the economy in his campaign for governor this year, even as other fellow Democrats find themselves playing defense on the issues. Shapiro, who has led nearly all public polling in the race, told Fox News Digital...
Is this $100 gift card offer I got in the mail real? | FOX43 Finds Out
RED LION, Pa. — A woman from York County opened her mailbox to find a $100 dollar Visa gift card offer. It looks legitimate, but also maybe too good to be true. The woman from Red Lion contacted FOX43 to see if this is a real offer. It is, but there's a catch, and it's all related to your energy bill.
Multiple counties asked to restrict water use while in ‘drought watch’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has updated its drought map to include three WTAJ counties in the ‘drought watch’ status. While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, , BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough (Cameron County) […]
PhillyBite
Exploring Gifford Pinchot State Park in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a scenic, relaxing camping vacation, you can't go wrong with Gifford Pinchot State Park in PA. This state park offers a large campground, yurts, and cabins on the lakeshore. It is also home to several recreation facilities, including playgrounds, horseshoe pits, and two disc golf courses. There are also plenty of opportunities for biking and hiking. The park is open from mid-May to the end of September and has plenty to offer visitors.
Comments / 1