wfirnews.com
Roanoke teen fatally shot; no arrests
On September 3, 2022 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW. Responding officers located a male subject with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound outside of a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the male subject deceased on scene. The individual was later identified as a teenage juvenile male. His identity will be shared after notifying his next-of-kin.
wfxrtv.com
Teenager dead after shots fired in Roanoke, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 on Saturday of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW, around 7:45 p.m. According to Roanoke Police, responding officers located a male subject with what looked to be a critical gunshot wound outside a residence near the area.
WDBJ7.com
Man found shot on porch in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot with non-critical injuries on the porch of a house in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW Sunday afternoon, according to Roanoke Police. Police say the shooting happened about 3:30 p.m., and the man was “less-than cooperative” and yelled obscenities at...
WSLS
Roanoke Police investigating fatal shooting in Northwest
Roanoke City Police said around 7:45 Saturday evening they got calls of a shooting in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue N.W. When crews arrived, they found a male with critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area. Roanoke Fire and EMS said the juvenile male died on...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash along I-81N is causing delays in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The crash was at mile marker 146.5, according to VDOT. Both the north right lane and shoulder are closed.
WDBJ7.com
Crews respond to house fire in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS and Roanoke Police were on scene at a house along Juniper St. NW in Roanoke early Sunday morning. Residents were outside the building as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday when WDBJ7 was at the scene. No further information has been released.
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along US-220N BUS route in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The north lanes were cleared and traffic has resumed its normal pattern. EARLIER STORY: Delays and lane closures are present along BUS US-220N in Henry County. All north lanes are closed, but traffic is resuming through the center turn lane. The crash was near...
WSET
Concord crews remind drivers to be cautious after multiple crashes in two days
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department is asking drivers to be cautious when on the road after a series of crashes in the area on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, the department shared to Facebook that they worked on three separate calls. The first was an...
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash,. The crash occurred Saturday morning at 3:37 on Mount Cross Road, near Log Haven Road in Pittsylvania County. Detectives said a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on Mount Cross Road, when the vehicle ran off...
WDBJ7.com
Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
WSLS
79-year-old endangered woman missing in Lynchburg found safe
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. The Lynchburg Police Department says Frances Carter has been found safe. The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking public help in locating a 79-year-old woman believed to be in danger. We’re told Frances Carter, 79, was last seen at her home on Thursday at about 8...
wfxrtv.com
Police: Overnight crash in Blacksburg leaves pedestrian dead
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Virginia pedestrian lost his life overnight following a crash along S. Main Street in Blacksburg, police say. According to the Blacksburg Police Department, officers — along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad — responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 2200 block of S. Main Street just after midnight on Friday, Sept. 2.
wfirnews.com
Fatal early morning accident in Blacksburg
(from Blacksburg PD) Blacksburg Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash: This morning, September 2 just after midnight, Blacksburg Police Officers along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian crash in the 2200 block of S. Main St. Upon arrival officers located and identified the pedestrian as 20 year old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, VA. Life saving measures were initiated at the scene but were unsuccessful and Thomasson succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
WSLS
One hospitalized after shooting at Lynchburg apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. – An individual is in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Authorities say it happened on Thursday shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Reusens Rd at Maple Ridge Apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they were told by...
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:45 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing a back-up in traffic in Pulaski County, VDOT said. The incident happened at the 90.7 milemarker on I-81, and the southbound left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder were closed.
WDBJ7.com
Final two members of large scale drug organization convicted in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For three years the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia has worked to convict the more than two dozen members of what they call the largest supplier of narcotics in central Virginia. Friday, they did just that. “Today is a very important...
WSET
2 Accidents in Rustburg, wires pulled to the ground
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and Lyndan VFD were dispatched to an accident Friday. This incident happened on Suburban Road. While they were on their way to the scene there was a second accident involving a car that ran into the wires from the first accident.
Augusta Free Press
Child dies, two others critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Saturday at 3:37 a.m. on Mount Cross Road in Pittsylvania County. A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on Mount Cross Road, when...
WSET
Scam Alert: Henry Co. deputies warn community of phone call scam
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a new phone scam in the area. The sheriff's office said they have received numerous calls about people who owe taxes for the Town of Ridgeway. Deputies said this is a scam call. They...
WSLS
Missing 82-year-old Halifax County woman found safe
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. A missing 82-year-old woman has been found safe, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 82-year-old woman. Authorities said that Linda Tuck has been reported missing and that they are currently searching...
