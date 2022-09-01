Syracuse football was extremely impressive in its 31-7 win over Louisville Saturday night. Here are my five takeaways from the victory. The new offense was as advertised. Versatile, balanced and taking advantage of the skill sets of the players. I still think there was plenty in the playbook that we did not see, which is also encouraging. Of note were the inclusion of Sean Tucker in the receiving game, for which Louisville did not seem to have an answer, utilizing the tight end and the middle of the field in general, and stretch runs that get Tucker out in space. All things people were clamoring for under Sterlin Gilbert. Robert Anae was a fantastic hire.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO