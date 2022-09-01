Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Five Takeaways: Syracuse 31 Louisville 7
Syracuse football was extremely impressive in its 31-7 win over Louisville Saturday night. Here are my five takeaways from the victory. The new offense was as advertised. Versatile, balanced and taking advantage of the skill sets of the players. I still think there was plenty in the playbook that we did not see, which is also encouraging. Of note were the inclusion of Sean Tucker in the receiving game, for which Louisville did not seem to have an answer, utilizing the tight end and the middle of the field in general, and stretch runs that get Tucker out in space. All things people were clamoring for under Sterlin Gilbert. Robert Anae was a fantastic hire.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
SEC Commits Naquil Betrand, Will Norman Visiting Syracuse For Louisville Game
Syracuse is football is set to host over 50 recruits on Saturday for the Orange's season opener against Louisville. Included in that group are two SEC commits, All Syracuse has learned. Texas A&M offensive line commit Naquil Betrand and Florida defensive line commit Will Norman are on campus for the visit. They will be in attendance Saturday night when the Orange faces the Cardinals to kick off the 2022 season.
Comments / 0