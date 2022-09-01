Read full article on original website
Members of the Garifuna community to march in West Indian Day Parade
Monday’s West Indian American Day Parade in Brooklyn will bring together a melting pot of Caribbean cultures. This year members of the Garifuna community are joining the festivities.
Concourse Village backpack giveaway honors legacy of slain basketball standout
The event was organized by Eve Hendricks, the mother of Brandon Hendricks, a Bronx basketball standout who was gunned down two years ago right after his high school graduation.
Mural dedicated to Bronx shooting victim unveiled in Morris Heights
A mural dedicated to a shooting victim from the Bronx has been unveiled in Morris Heights.
Officials want banking policy that impacts communities of color changed
Bridgeport officials tell News 12 they want the banking industry to change a policy they believe is harmful to communities of color.
News 12
Mendham to wrap up summer with annual Labor Day parade
For most people, Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, a time to take the day off, have fun with family and friends. Mendham residents, their tradition is their annual Labor Day parade. Mendham started their parade tradition in 1987. It’s scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Main...
Redding woman whose 65 goats were seized by the state goes to trial
Authorities are charging Nancy Burton with 65 counts of animal cruelty, one for each goat confiscated.
Junior Carnival parade kicks off in Crown Heights
The Junior Carnival parade in Crown Heights has begun.
Police: Westchester man arrested for exposing himself to LI hotel employee
A Westchester man is under arrest after exposing himself to a hotel employee and trying to trap her in a Long Island room.
Ex-Norwalk official charged with murder posts bond, placed under house arrest
A former Norwalk city official charged in the deadly shooting of her tenant is now under house arrest after 32 weeks in custody.
7 firefighters hurt while battling Jersey City blaze
Firefighters say they were told about the fire by someone who ran to their firehouse to alert them.
Man charged with injuring officer during Valley Stream traffic stop
A man was charged with injuring a Nassau County police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop Saturday night in Valley Stream.
Brooklyn fete kicks off carnival and Labor Day weekend celebrations
Mayor Eric Adams and elected officials attended a fete at the Brooklyn Navy Yard Sunday night to kick off carnival celebrations scheduled throughout the city on Monday.
Authorities: 4 killed, 8 injured when van carrying workers overturns
Authorities say a passenger van carrying several warehouse workers overturned on the Palisades Parkway in northern New Jersey, killing four people and injuring eight others.
Police: Suspect arrested in Newburgh bus assault
State police say they have arrested 37-year-old Maleek Phillips from Albany after an assault on a bus on I-87 in Newburgh.
News 12
Police: 2 Chicago men charged with burglarizing Shops at Saks on Greenwich Avenue
Two men from Chicago are charged with using their car to break into one the most landmark storefronts in Greenwich. Crews spent the day Friday making repairs to the Shops at Saks on Greenwich Avenue. Police say the two men backed their car through the door, allowing them to get...
Police: Bouncer charged with assault in fatal attack of man outside Holbrook sports bar
Suffolk County Police say that David Cruz was arrested on Aug. 24 after he punched Jake Scott, 32, outside of Tailgaters Sports Bar on Aug. 21 around 3 a.m.
Police: 3 men seen on camera attacking man who was walking his dog
Police in Newark are searching for three people seen on surveillance video attacking a 64-year-old man who was walking his dog.
Caught on camera: Off-duty NYPD employee shot in University Heights
Police released surveillance video of a shooting that left an off-duty NYPD employee injured in University Heights.
NYPD: Man shot in arm, back, stomach in Sheepshead Bay
A man was shot early Monday in Sheepshead Bay, police say
Bronx residents flock to Orchard Beach for last gasp of summer
Hundreds of Bronx residents headed to Orchard Beach to mark the unofficial end of the summer this Labor Day weekend.
