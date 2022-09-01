Apple's long-rumored VR headset and AR glasses could actually involve more than just two devices, with at least three of the head-mounted devices apparently in the works. Rumors have circulated for years about Apple's augmented reality and virtual reality work, with headsets and the supposed Apple Glass being in development at the company. However, it seems that Apple may be working on more than just two headset-style devices.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO