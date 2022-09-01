Read full article on original website
Leaked Apple Watch Pro case accessory shows two extra buttons
Apple is expected to unveil a new, possibly larger version of its Apple Watch at its September 7, 2022 event. Now a multiple photographs showing what appears to be third-party protective covers have been leaked. Leaker DuanRui, who has a long but mixed record in leaks, has shown a series...
Apple's iPhone 14 case colors leak days before event
New leaks claiming to show Apple's final iPhone 14 case colors look to be accurate, and include"Bright Orange," "Golden Brown," and more. Ahead of Apple's September 7 launch of the iPhone 14 range, a leaker is claiming to have final details of the various colors that Apple will sell as accessory cases. Leaker Majin Bu has previously detailed other case colors, such as the February 2022 addition to those for the iPhone 13.
Apple reportedly working on at least three AR, VR headsets
Apple's long-rumored VR headset and AR glasses could actually involve more than just two devices, with at least three of the head-mounted devices apparently in the works. Rumors have circulated for years about Apple's augmented reality and virtual reality work, with headsets and the supposed Apple Glass being in development at the company. However, it seems that Apple may be working on more than just two headset-style devices.
Apple Watch Pro bands & faces will focus heavily on fitness
Hours after the design of the Apple Watch Pro was confirmed, two new reports say that there will be new fitness information faces, and extreme sports-oriented watch bands.
Some Verizon subscribers may get Apple One at iPhone 14 launch
Verizon is reportedly gearing up to give customers Apple One as a free perk with eligible plans in September, likely coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 14. Users will likely get the individual plan, which usually costs $14.95 per month and includes Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and iCloud with 50GB of storage.
New Apple Watch SE rumored to appear at Apple Event
In what is looking more and more like a wide-ranging event on Wednesday, Apple is rumored to be unveiling an updated Apple Watch SE alongside an Apple Watch Pro and the Apple Watch Series 8. The biggest change expected for the new Apple Watch SE is the shift to Apples...
Save $100 on these Apple Watch models ahead of the Apple Event
Amazon is knocking triple digits off Series 7 and SE models ahead of theApple Watch Series 8. The September...
Apple won't call to ask you to tell them a code you get on your iPhone
A tech YouTube personality was recently the target of an attempted phishing attack, recounting on Twitter how a phone caller impersonated Apple to try and gain access to hisiCloud account.
Apple Watch Pro renders illustrate Digital Crown protrusion & more
A new leak purports to show a complete series of CAD renders for the expected Apple Watch Pro, believed to be revealed at Apple's iPhone 14 event. Following photo leaks of production third-party Apple Watch Pro cases, a new report shows a series of renders said to have come from "industry sources" -- likely meaning case manufacturers.
New Hue bulbs, Eve Thread switch & more on HomeKit Insider
Brands are announcing a huge array of products ready for market, including new Hue bulbs and Eve's new Thread-enabled light switch. We break it all down on the latest episode of the HomeKit Insider Podcast. Hue had the most news this week with 15 announcements for its portfolio. For smart...
Apple may revive 'Plus' name for larger iPhone 14 model
Apple is rumored to be calling the largeriPhone 14 model "Plus" instead of "Max," a revival of a naming convention last used in 2017.
Prices slashed: save up to $500 on these 14-inch & 16-inch MacBook Pros
As iPhone season approaches with this week'sApple Event, B&H Photo is pulling out all the stops by slashing 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros by up to $500. Grab the cheapest prices on record on numerous M1 Pro and M1 Max models.
Apple is exploiting features to expand its own advertising, say advertisers
Apple has recently been reported to be cutting recruitment overall, or recruiting more selectively, and is said to have laid off all its temporary recruiting staff. Now the Financial Times says that the company is advertising for some 216 new staff to join and almost double the workforce in its advertising business.
Apple wants LG & Samsung to make foldable iPhone screens that won't crumple
Apple's foldable iPhone could use a hybrid OLED panel in the future, with Apple putting a focus on avoiding the crease seen on some foldable smartphones.
iPhone 14 Pro camera lenses are much larger than iPhone 13 Pro
Larger lenses appear to be mostly responsible foriPhone 14 Pro camera bump being much larger than the iPhone 13 Pro.
Apple Watch Pro could have a $900 price tag at launch
Apple is expected to be introducing new Apple Watch Series 8 models during Wednesday's special event, and among them could be the new Apple Watch Pro. While physically bigger, the Apple Watch Pro could have a supersized price tag to match. In his "Power On" newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman...
This M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch is $400 off ahead of the Apple Event
The high-end retail MacBook Pro 16-inch sports 1TB of storage and a 32-core GPU. Best of all, it's $400 off during the latest price war leading up to the Sept. 7Apple Event.
Apple TV+ wins five Creative Arts Emmys
"Schmigadoon!" and "Severance" lead the five Creative Arts Emmys wins forApple TV+, but "Ted Lasso" fails to win any of its 11 nominations.
