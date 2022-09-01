Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Washington Examiner
Networks refused to air Biden's primetime address live because it was too political
Several major news networks opted not to air President Joe Biden's "soul of the nation" address on Thursday night, due in part to the contents of the speech and for how close the speech was given ahead of the midterm elections. CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox News did not air...
Washington Examiner
Biden’s Reichstag blunder
President Joe Biden’s Thursday speech in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall would have been a disturbing abuse of presidential power had it not been so ineptly bungled in every phase of execution. Paid for by taxpayers as a supposedly nonpartisan speech, Biden attacked half the country as extremists...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Washington Examiner
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago records were ethically indefensible
Former President Donald Trump’s defenders in the matter of the Mar-a-Lago documents controversy are defending the indefensible. Forget the legalities: For the sake of (spurious) argument, let’s stipulate that somehow Trump can concoct some looking-glass version of a legal argument that justifies his “authority” to do with the documents as he did. The point is that even if it was technically legal, it was wrong, wrong, wrong.
Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Washington Examiner
Conservative media figures 'sick of having to defend' Trump, ready to move on
Some conservative voices and donors are looking to move beyond former President Donald Trump in the wake of the FBI’s August raid on Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, viewing it as the latest controversy to distract from making the case against President Joe Biden and the Democrats. The New...
Washington Examiner
'A travesty of justice': Trump erupts at Democrats at first rally after FBI raid
Former President Donald Trump pulled no punches at his first rally since the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, targeting President Joe Biden, other top Democrats, and the Justice Department in a nearly two-hour speech Saturday evening. Trump held the "Save America" rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to support his candidates...
Washington Examiner
Democrats can’t complain about Trump judges any more
Throughout President Donald Trump’s four years in office, the Left constantly freaked out about his hostile takeover of the federal judiciary. “Trump’s impact on the federal judiciary has been profound,” Georgetown Law School professor Paul Butler told PBS. “If there’s a contest about the future of law, of judicial interpretations, Republicans have won.”
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
Washington Examiner
The MAGAs are coming! The MAGAs are coming!
Standing outside the building that produced two of the greatest documents about liberty and freedom in the history of civilization, President Joe Biden authoritatively condemned approximately half of the country's voters who disagree with him. Constitutional liberties apparently mean nothing to the self-proclaimed "great unifier," as Biden chastised all those who dare speak out against him. It was pure demagoguery meant to distract from the disastrous first 20 months of the Biden administration. He warned of "an attempt to nullify the votes of 81 million people" by vilifying 74 million others as an imminent threat. It was one of the darkest presidential moments in our nation's history.
Washington Examiner
Biden misses 125K legal refugee pledge while breaking illegal immigration record
The Biden administration is on track to admit fewer refugees this year than the Trump administration did in 2019, prompting complaints from Democratic politicians and immigrant advocacy groups ahead of the midterm elections. Last October, President Joe Biden announced that the annual refugee cap would rise to 125,000. With just...
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: Biden edging out of the woods
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden taking his 23rd of the last 32 days on vacation after a week highlighted by two speeches in Philadelphia that revealed his fall election strategy: attacking MAGA. In both addresses, Biden accused former President Donald Trump and his millions...
Washington Examiner
Why there can be no neutrality on Ukraine
Tiraspol, Transnistria — You thought the USSR came to an end 31 years ago? Wrong. It survives on one tiny strip of land, much like a rump successor to the Byzantine Empire limped on in Trebizond for a few years after the fall of Constantinople. In Tiraspol, the capital...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: A new weapon in the energy war with Russia
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. OIL PRICE CAP AIMED AT PUTIN’S WAR CHEST: Group of Seven finance ministers formally approved the...
Washington Examiner
Top Russian diplomat among at least six killed in suicide bomber blast in Kabul
A top Russian diplomat and security guard are among at least six killed by a suicide bomber outside the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, according to Russian and Afghan officials. The explosion occurred Monday when the Russian diplomat went out to a gathered crowd to announce candidates for a visa,...
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
