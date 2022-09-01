ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Reichstag blunder

President Joe Biden’s Thursday speech in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall would have been a disturbing abuse of presidential power had it not been so ineptly bungled in every phase of execution. Paid for by taxpayers as a supposedly nonpartisan speech, Biden attacked half the country as extremists...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago records were ethically indefensible

Former President Donald Trump’s defenders in the matter of the Mar-a-Lago documents controversy are defending the indefensible. Forget the legalities: For the sake of (spurious) argument, let’s stipulate that somehow Trump can concoct some looking-glass version of a legal argument that justifies his “authority” to do with the documents as he did. The point is that even if it was technically legal, it was wrong, wrong, wrong.
POTUS
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts

Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Conservative media figures 'sick of having to defend' Trump, ready to move on

Some conservative voices and donors are looking to move beyond former President Donald Trump in the wake of the FBI’s August raid on Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, viewing it as the latest controversy to distract from making the case against President Joe Biden and the Democrats. The New...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Democrats can’t complain about Trump judges any more

Throughout President Donald Trump’s four years in office, the Left constantly freaked out about his hostile takeover of the federal judiciary. “Trump’s impact on the federal judiciary has been profound,” Georgetown Law School professor Paul Butler told PBS. “If there’s a contest about the future of law, of judicial interpretations, Republicans have won.”
POTUS
Washington Examiner

The MAGAs are coming! The MAGAs are coming!

Standing outside the building that produced two of the greatest documents about liberty and freedom in the history of civilization, President Joe Biden authoritatively condemned approximately half of the country's voters who disagree with him. Constitutional liberties apparently mean nothing to the self-proclaimed "great unifier," as Biden chastised all those who dare speak out against him. It was pure demagoguery meant to distract from the disastrous first 20 months of the Biden administration. He warned of "an attempt to nullify the votes of 81 million people" by vilifying 74 million others as an imminent threat. It was one of the darkest presidential moments in our nation's history.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden misses 125K legal refugee pledge while breaking illegal immigration record

The Biden administration is on track to admit fewer refugees this year than the Trump administration did in 2019, prompting complaints from Democratic politicians and immigrant advocacy groups ahead of the midterm elections. Last October, President Joe Biden announced that the annual refugee cap would rise to 125,000. With just...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: Biden edging out of the woods

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden taking his 23rd of the last 32 days on vacation after a week highlighted by two speeches in Philadelphia that revealed his fall election strategy: attacking MAGA. In both addresses, Biden accused former President Donald Trump and his millions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Why there can be no neutrality on Ukraine

Tiraspol, Transnistria — You thought the USSR came to an end 31 years ago? Wrong. It survives on one tiny strip of land, much like a rump successor to the Byzantine Empire limped on in Trebizond for a few years after the fall of Constantinople. In Tiraspol, the capital...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Daily on Energy: A new weapon in the energy war with Russia

Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. OIL PRICE CAP AIMED AT PUTIN’S WAR CHEST: Group of Seven finance ministers formally approved the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS

