PERU – The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and the Illini Valley Association of REALTORS®, in partnership with cities of Spring Valley, Peru, La Salle, Utica, and Oglesby are excited to host a Commercial Property Open House on Saturday October 15th. Those interested in having a property listed, should visit ivaced.org/CPOH and fill out the online registration form or print the paper form and drop off at the chamber office. The event is open to brokers and for sale by owner properties. The event will begin at LaSalle Peru High School with an information session including presentations from local commercial lenders, NCI Artworks, and municipal leaders. Immediately following the event, individuals interested in seeing specific properties are invited to do walk throughs at one or all of the properties listed in the participating communities.

PERU, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO