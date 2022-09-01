Read full article on original website
Florida woman allegedly on meth walks up to cops and asks to be arrested
A 30-year-old woman in Florida walked up to some police officers outside a bar and stated “Can you arrest me? I have drugs on me”. She then pulled two small baggies out of her pockets and handed them to the officers. They conducted a field test on the substance and it came back positive for meth. They also noted that the woman appeared to be high.
Illinois Valley Commercial Open House accepting properties this week
PERU – The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and the Illini Valley Association of REALTORS®, in partnership with cities of Spring Valley, Peru, La Salle, Utica, and Oglesby are excited to host a Commercial Property Open House on Saturday October 15th. Those interested in having a property listed, should visit ivaced.org/CPOH and fill out the online registration form or print the paper form and drop off at the chamber office. The event is open to brokers and for sale by owner properties. The event will begin at LaSalle Peru High School with an information session including presentations from local commercial lenders, NCI Artworks, and municipal leaders. Immediately following the event, individuals interested in seeing specific properties are invited to do walk throughs at one or all of the properties listed in the participating communities.
Nationwide average for gas 20 cents below $4 ahead of Labor Day Weekend
CHICAGO – If oil prices continue to decline, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices drop ahead of Labor Day weekend. The American Automobile Association says although gasoline demand has increased and supply has tightened, lower oil prices have led to falling pump prices. The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen to $3.80 cents per gallon. In North Central Illinois, LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam County motorists will be paying an average of $3.91 cents per gallon. Statewide, residents will be paying around $4.14 cents per gallon.
