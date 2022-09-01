ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

2-Year-Old Boy Killed 4 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgmQg_0hdoA2EE00
nationwide report

According to the officials, a motor vehicle crash occurred in Memphis on Covington Pike and Downs Drive at midnight. 

The crew mentioned that the car was crushed and overturned. 

The 2-year-old boy was reported [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™

Tennessee Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy