Maryland Weather: A stunning start to September

By CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE-- Warm temps and low humidity will make for a comfy Thursday.

Temps are expected to top off in the high 80s and dwindle down into the mid-60s tonight as the sun goes down.

The sunshine will stick around on Friday and Saturday as we kick off the weekend.

Thunderstorms are expected to make an appearance Sunday afternoon and may carry on into our next work week.

