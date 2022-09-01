Read full article on original website
Related
Lewis Hamilton has hinted at getting involved with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Manchester United
Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he is interested in joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United. Ratcliffe is the owner of INEOS, a multinational chemical company that is one of the main sponsors of Hamilton’s F1 team, Mercedes. The 69-year-old...
NFL・
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
Roy Keane SLAMS Mikel Arteta after "excuses" in Arsenal's Premier League loss to Man United
Roy Keane has slammed Mikel Arteta's excuses following Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. Erik ten Hag's side won the Premier League encounter, with goals coming from the deputising Antony and Marcus Rashford. Bukayo Saka scored the visitor's consolation. Arsenal did initially take the lead, with Gabriel...
Every word Thomas Tuchel said ahead of Chelsea's Champions League opener vs Dinamo Zagreb
Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Champions League opener with Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday. Chelsea play their first match of the 2022/23 Champions League campaign as they travel to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb. The Blues registered a 2-1 win against West Ham on the weekend, with the...
RELATED PEOPLE
What Mateo Kovacic said on Dinamo Zagreb, fitness, Gvardiol interest and Aubameyang ahead of Champions League clash
Mateo Kovacic addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Champions League opener with Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday. The Croatian is returning to his former club, breaking into the Dinamo Zagreb team from their academy in 2010. After a three year spell at the Croatian side, Kovacic departed for Inter Milan before...
PSG’s Neymar, Mbappe and Messi warned by manager Christophe Galtier, he’s stamping his authority
Paris Saint Germain manager Christophe Galtier has sounded out a firm warning to the club’s superstar trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The three star players have been told that they will accept a role on the bench whether they like it or not. Before the arrival...
Paul Pogba’s injury hell continues as star set to undergo surgery
Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba’s injury nightmare continues with the midfielder reportedly set to undergo surgery on his knee. The Frenchman sustained an injury on the meniscus in his right knee back in July during a training session. Earlier reports indicated that Pogba was unwilling to undergo surgery in order...
Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea's Champions League squad for 2022/23 European campaign
Chelsea's squad for the 2022/23 Champions League group stages has been confirmed ahead of their opening match against Dinamo Zagreb. Thomas Tuchel's side were handed fixtures in Group E against Dinamo Zagreb, AC Milan and FC Salzburg as they look to progress into the knockouts. They begin their European campaign...
UEFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arsenal's 'suicidal' defending slammed by fans as Marcus Rashford's brace seals Manchester United win
Arsenal have come under fire for their defensive fragility in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United. Mikel Arteta's side missed the chance to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League after suffering a frustrating defeat at Old Trafford, in which they dominated large periods of the game but were undone by defensive mistakes.
"Everyone's saying it" - Pundit slams Liverpool over transfer decision this summer
Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has said that Liverpool are ‘not the same’ without Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane and they won’t challenge Manchester City for the Premier League this season. The TalkSPORT pundit has said that despite replacing him with tricky Colombian winger Luis...
Pep Guardiola details Manchester City's plans to replace Kevin De Bruyne amid long-term questions
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has discussed the club's plans to tackle how they will eventually replace star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian international has been a mainstay in the system of the reigning Premier League champions for over seven years, after joining the club from Wolfsburg in 2015.
Frank Lampard: Anthony Gordon transfer to Chelsea was 'never close'
Everton boss Frank Lampard has revealed that Anthony Gordon's potential move to Chelsea was 'never close' this summer despite bids being rejected. At least two offers from Chelsea were turned down by the Toffees, who were believed to be demanding one of Conor Gallagher or Armando Broja as part of the deal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VAR controversy as Gabriel Martinelli has goal ruled out for Arsenal against Manchester United
Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli had a goal against Manchester United controversially ruled out after a VAR review. Martinelli finished off a blistering counterattack in the 12th minute of Sunday's Premier League match at Old Trafford. But referee Paul Tierney ruled the goal out after VAR instructed him to consult the...
Leeds fans’ chant for new boy Brenden Aaronson is absolutely spectacular
Leeds United fans have come up with a brilliant chant for summer signing Brenden Aaronson. You can watch the video below. The 21-year-old American’s chant is inspired by the lyrics of popular R&B song ‘American Boy’ by Estelle. The chant goes like this. Come to Elland Road...
Marcus Rashford's record against the Premier League 'big six' for Manchester United is incredible
Marcus Rashford’s record against the other Premier League ‘big six’ sides is incredible. Having scored three goals this season against Arsenal and Liverpool, Rashford is proving once again this season that he is a man who can be defended on when the goals are needed against these big sides.
20-man Manchester City squad spotted in training ahead of Champions League clash with Sevilla
A list of 20 outfield Manchester City players have been spotted in training on Monday morning, ahead of their opening Champions League group stage clash this week. The Premier League champions travel to Sevilla later on Monday, taking on the La Liga side on Tuesday night. Pep Guardiola's side come...
Valencia defender speechless after Gennaro Gattuso names him as 'ideal man' for teenage daughter
Valencia defender Toni Lato was named the "ideal man" for Gennaro Gattuso's teenage daughter... by Gennaro Gattuso. Laro opened the scoring for the La Liga side in their 5-1 demolition of Getafe on Sunday as goals from Samuel Lino, Samu Castillejo, Nico Gonzalez and Hugo Duro sealed an emphatic win at the Mestalla.
Revealed: Christian Pulisic's role in Rafael Leao's potential move to Chelsea
Christian Pulisic’s role in Chelsea’s move for AC Milan striker Rafael Leao this summer has been revealed. Throughout the course of the transfer window Pulisic faced an uncertain future at the Blues, having been unable to find consistent game time in recent months. He was linked with a...
Pep Guardiola’s comments on Mikel Arteta go viral again after Arsenal’s stellar start in the Premier League
After Arsenal’s stunning start in the 22/23 Premier League season, Pep Guardiola’s past comments on Mikel Arteta have resurfaced once again. Back in February of 2021, Arteta was under immense pressure as his Arsenal side were faltering in front of our eyes. The Gunners found themselves in the...
Confirmed Match Officials: Sevilla vs Manchester City (UEFA Champions League)
Davide Massa will lead an Italian team of match officials when Manchester City face Sevilla on Tuesday night. The Premier League Champions, who dropped points for the second successive away match on Saturday against Aston Villa, are set to begin their 12th consecutive Champions League campaign. City once again face...
UEFA・
SPORTbible
87K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0