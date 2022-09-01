ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sexual Assault Reports in U.S. Military Spike 13%

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 4 days ago
Bo Zaunders/Getty

Reported sexual assaults in the U.S. military increased by 13 percent last year, according to a report. Disclosures made to the Associated Press from a confidential survey also revealed that 36,000 service members said they had experienced unwanted sexual contact in 2021, a huge increase on the roughly 20,000 who said they’d had such experiences in a similar survey in 2019. Unnamed defense officials attributed the worrying rise in alleged sexual assaults across the armed forces to significant increases in reports in the Army and Navy when bases emerged from pandemic restrictions and public venues reopened. The overall increase was largely driven by an almost 26 percent spike in reports involving Army soldiers—the biggest increase the service has seen since 2013.

Read it at Associated Press

Related
Israeli Army Claims Soldier Mistakenly Killed Al Jazeera Reporter Shireen Abu Akleh

A journalist covering raids on the West Bank in May was likely killed by an Israeli soldier, the Israeli army said Monday after concluding its investigation. Initially, the Israeli military claimed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh may have been killed during crossfire of militant groups. However Al Jazeera’s claim that she was shot by Israeli forces while clearly wearing “PRESS” gear was backed up by several independent investigations, including one by the UN and a reconstruction of events by the Associated Press. The Israeli army belatedly launched an investigation which concluded “with very high likelihood” that a soldier struck Akleh—however the soldier did so mistakenly while shooting at Palestinian gunmen.Read it at Associated Press
Inside the Mystery Triple Murder Before the Boston Marathon Bombing

It didn’t take law enforcement long to determine the culprits behind the Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013: Chechen immigrant brothers Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who subsequently murdered an MIT police officer and engaged in a shootout with authorities that ended with Tamerlan being fatally run over by his brother’s car, and Dzhokhar fleeing into nearby Watertown, where he was caught hiding in a backyard boat. Moreover, it soon became clear that Tamerlan had been radicalized online, embracing a violent Islamist ideology that had previously compelled him to visit Dagestan (in Russia) to further his jihadist aims, and had...
Even ISIS Is Getting Into NFTs

A digital announcement posted by the Islamic State on Aug. 26 that praised an explosive attack against a Taliban vehicle in Afghanistan’s capital, killing 21 people, came in an unusual form: an NFT. Non-fungible tokens, which represent a link in a digital currency’s blockchain similar to a receipt at checkout, have largely been associated with digital music and art markets, but ISIS’ new application could prove much more insidious. Although it’s just one NFT created by an ISIS supporter, experts believe it could be the first in a long string of untouchable terrorism placards potentially used for recruitment, reports The Wall Street Journal. The Treasury Department wrote in a February assessment that the borderless nature of NFTs “nearly instantaneously makes digital art susceptible to exploitation by those seeking to launder illicit proceeds of crime.”
