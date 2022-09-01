‘Tow to Go’ program reactivated by AAA for Labor Day weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers in Florida off the road for Labor Day weekend. The “Tow to Go” program provides safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 – 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6

It’s available in select states /locations (see below).

According to a statement issued by AAA, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road over the past two decades.

When called, AAA will dispatch a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free, but AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort or backup plan.

“If you plan to celebrate the unofficial end of summer this weekend, make sure your plans include a safe ride home,” spokesman Mark Jenkins for AAA said. “Driving impaired is never a good idea, especially on a busy holiday weekend. Whatever you do, don’t drive impaired. If you can’t find a safe ride, call Tow to Go and AAA can give you a lift.”

According to the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the U.S. die in drunk-driving crashes every day. That’s one person every 52 minutes.

Tow to Go Service Areas FL, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend), and GA

Phone Number (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

TOW TO GO GUIDELINES