Florida State

‘Tow to Go’ program reactivated by AAA for Labor Day weekend

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. — AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers in Florida off the road for Labor Day weekend. The “Tow to Go” program provides safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

  • Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 – 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6
  • It’s available in select states/locations (see below).
  • It should be treated as a last resort.

According to a statement issued by AAA, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road over the past two decades.

When called, AAA will dispatch a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free, but AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort or backup plan.

“If you plan to celebrate the unofficial end of summer this weekend, make sure your plans include a safe ride home,” spokesman Mark Jenkins for AAA said. “Driving impaired is never a good idea, especially on a busy holiday weekend. Whatever you do, don’t drive impaired. If you can’t find a safe ride, call Tow to Go and AAA can give you a lift.”

According to the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the U.S. die in drunk-driving crashes every day. That’s one person every 52 minutes.

Tow to Go Service Areas FL, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend), and GA

Phone Number (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

TOW TO GO GUIDELINES

  • Provided from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 – 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.
  • Free and available to AAA members and non-members.
  • Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.
  • Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.
  • In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
  • Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

