Squirrel and Rabbit Hunting Begins In Iowa
An inexpensive but exciting hunting season has begun in Iowa today. Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer For Guthrie County Jeremy King says on September 3rd the squirrel and rabbit hunting begins. He says the popularity for hunting both animals has declined but he states that there is a great opportunity for people to practice their marksmanship.
Adel Library Introducing New Program Tomorrow
As the month of September gets kicked off, the Adel Public Library will be introducing a new program series tomorrow. Patron Services Manager Amy Puck says there is a new program that is being introduced that is aimed towards babies and will begin tomorrow and run through November 29th every Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. It is called Baby and Me Storytime for newborns through two year olds.
Relay For Life Of Guthrie County Will Come To Panora To Help Those Dealing With Cancer
The Relay For Life of Guthrie County is asking the community to join them in the battle to fight cancer with an event coming up. Cancer survivors and anyone affected by cancer is welcome to participate in the Relay For Life of Guthrie County. The event will have a silent auction and a lunch starting at 11am, opening prayer and ceremony at noon and then local entertainment will perform and a cake walk at 1pm. Committee member Jenna Morris tells Raccoon Valley Radio they want this event to be a place where people can share their cancer stories and remember those that have lost the battle with this terrible disease.
Cookies & Dreams finds a new home in Ankeny
ANKENY, Iowa — A Davenport-based cookie shop with two previous Iowa locations has now found a new home in Ankeny. On Thursday, Cookies & Dreams opened its new location at 1345 SW Park Square Drive, Suite 100, where it will serve up some new treats for central Iowa. “We...
Sunday Will Be The Busiest Day At The Guthrie County Fair
The Sunday schedule will be the busiest at the Guthrie County Fair. Tomorrow the day will start early at 7am with a church service provided by the Local Association of Churches at the Little Amphitheater and then at 9am the Antique Tractor Pull that will begin at the south end of the fair.
Upcoming Hunter Safety Field Day In Dallas County Still Has Space
There will be a hunter education field day course taking place soon in Dallas County and there is still time to get registered. Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer in Dallas County Dustin Eighmy says the course will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Washington Township School near Minburn. Eighmy says those attending need to take the online portion of the program and bring the certificate with them the night of the field day.
Guthrie County Extension Outreach Will Prepare People For Emergency Situations
Guthrie County Extension and Outreach will prepare people for emergency situations with a program coming up. September is National Preparedness Month. And the “Emergency Binder Preparedness 101,” program will discuss emergency situations people can prepare for at the Panora Public Library on September 19th from noon until 1pm. Program Coordinator Krista Downing will go over how to be prepared for disaster situations like severe weather, fire and health concerns that can cause disruptions.
Deal’s Orchard to Celebrate Labor Day with Zinnia Festival
With the calendar flipping over to September that means one fall time favorite is starting up in Jefferson. Deal’s Orchard is kicking off the season on Labor Day with two special events. They will be celebrating their zinnia field with a Zinnia Festival highlighted by live musical entertainment with 2B Unplugged performing from 1-4pm. The band features two of Jefferson’s own The Bushmen with David Williamson and Hank Muzney playing acoustic music.
Rams at home this week for VB and X-C
The home schedule of events for Greene County athletics has volleyball at home on Thursday and cross-country hosting its one home meet of the season on Saturday. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams open Heart of Iowa Activities Conference play on Sept. 8 with Roland-Story (Story City). The Norsemen are typically one of the top teams in the league and wins for the Rams vs. R-S have been scarce.
Labor Day Closure Reminders in Jefferson
Labor Day is next around the corner and several offices and businesses will be closed in Jefferson. The Greene County Courthouse, Jefferson City Hall, Greene County Extension Office, Greene County Community Center, Jefferson Public Library and Jefferson Post Office will be closed in observance of the holiday. Library staff reminds patrons that nothing is due to the library when it is closed for a holiday.
Midway Motel Rebuilding After $500,000 In Damages From December Tornado
The Midway Motel in Guthrie Center is making serious progress rebuilding after severe weather totaled their building. Owner Kevin Patidar says that he incurred half a million dollars in damages after the tornado on December 15th last year struck his business. Patridar explains that the strong winds from the storm ripped the roof off their building, destroyed the wiring inside the building and caused water damage. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio that the remodeling process has been an extensive project but they are close to the finish line.
Ankeny couple finds love playing golf in all 99 Iowa counties
ANKENY, Iowa — Golf is a game of skill, combining perfect form, tempo and balance to master. Rod and DeeDee Miller of Ankeny are a self proclaimed work in progress. “That’s why we play best ball,” Rod Miller said. The couple started playing together nearly a decade ago, shortly after they were married. After years […]
Artists In The Courtyard At Atelier At 1109 Is Today
A local business will be hosting a fun and free event today giving people the opportunity to learn more about art. Atelier at 1109 will be hosting the Artists in the Courtyard Art Show which will feature state and local artists. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Soumas Court in Perry.
City Of Perry Reminds Residents Of Recyclable Drop Off Locations
For those who make an effort to dispose of their recyclable materials, the City of Perry is reminding its residents of locations where they can do so. There are three drop off locations in Perry located in the parking lot east of the Public Safety Building, main parking lot at the McCreary Center and the souths side of the football field parking lot. Residents can recycle items such as paper products, plastic, metal cans and aluminum and there is a specific container for cardboard in the lot east of the Public Safety Building and all cardboard must be broken down into flat pieces.No glass is accepted.
Fun things to do Labor Day weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end to the summer for a lot of people. Here is a list of things you can do across the metro to enjoy the summer rays one last time. Watch a joust tournament or enjoy some Highland games at the Sleepy Hollow Renaissance Faire. The […]
Missing Teen Alive And Back At Home
(West Des Moines, IA) – A teenage girl missing for two weeks is alive and back home with her family. Sixteen-year-old Aubrey Braniger was reported missing August 18th after she didn’t return home. She’d last been spotted outside a West Des Moines restaurant the night before. She...
Van half-sinks at boat ramp south of Perry Friday
A van became half-submerged Friday afternoon at the Spring Valley Access to the Raccoon River on J Avenue (County Road P58) at 170th Street. No injuries were reported. The full-size Ford van was reported in the water at the foot of of the boat launch about 4:30 p.m., according to public safety radio traffic.
Stuart Fire Department Reminds Residents Of Control Burn Protocols As Burn Ban Ends
The control burn ban has been uplifted in Adair County but a local fire department wants to remind folks of the precautions that should be taken. Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Martinson says that this time of year the ground is getting dry with the lack of rain. He says priority number one is calling into dispatch any control burns so emergency services know what is going on.
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
