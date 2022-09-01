ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Sports

One week from Week One, Cam Newton remains available

At a time when quarterback Tom Brady is playing as well as ever at age 45, a guy who entered the NFL more than a decade later remains available. Cam Newton, the first pick in the 2011 draft and the 2015 NFL MVP, has gotten zero sniffs during training camp and the preseason.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers told 15 'team leaders' about Jimmy G move in advance

While the rest of the world was completely out of the loop on the status of Jimmy Garoppolo, several players inside the locker room were made well aware of what was going on. When it was announced that Garoppolo agreed to take a pay cut to remain in the Bay as Trey Lance’s backup, it was like a meteor struck the NFL universe.
NFL
NBC Sports

Lions bring Tim Boyle back to practice squad

The Lions didn’t want Tim Boyle as their backup quarterback this season, but they aren’t ready to end their relationship altogether. Boyle was released as part of the team’s final cuts last week, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have re-signed him to their practice squad on Monday.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Watch Armstead hilariously troll Dak, Cowboys in viral TikTok

Not even eight months after the 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in a bizarre NFC wild-card finish, Arik Armstead showed no mercy to America’s Team. The 49ers’ defensive tackle posted a TikTok of him reacting to a video showing quarterback Dak Prescott with this year’s Cowboys team -- well, kind of.
DALLAS, PA
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
NBC Sports

It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy

It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

How Kuip believes Giants should handle upcoming offseason

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first Giants win in over a week happened to be a national broadcast, which didn't offer much help to a crew of local broadcasters who have tried to keep things light and interesting through a seven-game losing streak and a rough second half. Duane Kuiper and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

One huge reason the future looks bright for the Eagles

Their oldest skill player is 27. Their oldest linebacker is 27. Nearly half the roster is 24 or younger. They have just five players in their 30s. Eagles GM Howie Roseman dramatically reshaped the Eagles’ roster this offseason, and he did it with an eye not just on talent but also on youth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

How 49ers discovered exciting, undrafted back Mason

Jordan Mason’s college career got off to a strong start. Then, Georgia Tech landed the fifth-highest rated recruit in school history and the nation’s No. 2 all-purpose back coming out of high school for the 2020 college season. Mason, also known as J.P., who scored 14 touchdowns in...
NFL
NBC Sports

What Young thinks is Lance's 'nearly impossible' job as starter

As Trey Lance heads into his first season at starting quarterback for the 49ers, some bumps in the road along the way are likely. And in the eyes of Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, it isn’t those hiccups that could cause Lance to stumble. It’s the outside noise that could come with those mistakes -- something the San Francisco legend knows a thing or two about.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Warriors' Iguodala applauds Jimmy G for his 'right attitude'

While Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala basks in the glory of his fourth NBA championship, the Bay’s NFL team has been hard at work getting ready for the upcoming 2022 season. Part of that preparation for the 49ers involved bringing back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to a pay cut to serve in a backup role behind first-year starter Trey Lance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Texans cut Marlon Mack from practice squad

Runinng back Marlon Mack‘s been released by the Texans for the second time in a week. Mack was one of the cuts the team made in order to reach the 53-man limit last Tuesday, but he was back in the organization as a member of the practice squad a day later. Mack’s time on that roster turned out to be a brief one, however.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Mike Tirico: Ron Rivera 'has been a godsend' for Commanders

It's been just over two and a half years since Ron Rivera took over as the head coach for Washington's NFL franchise. But since then, he's had to deal with way more than his fair share of off-the-field issues and events related to the organization. Before Rivera even coached a...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Bucs at Cowboys provides a Week One first

On Sunday night, the Buccaneers visit the Cowboys. The matchup will be historical, in one specific way. According to the NFL, it’s the first time in league history that the top two scoring offenses from the prior season will meet in Week One. Last year, the Cowboys averaged 31.2...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

National analyst has Eagles finishing with NFC's No. 1 seed in playoffs

Chris Simms has not been high on Jalen Hurts. But, boy, is he high on the 2022 Eagles. "I think the Eagles are going to be one of the best teams in the NFC," the NBC Sports NFL analyst said recently on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast with Ahmed Fareed. "I love Nick Sirianni, I like their defense, [Jonathan] Gannon coaching that side of the ball, they've got support staff of assistant coaches that I like. And then, like, you're talking about the roster's real."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Kenny Young joining Buccaneers practice squad

The Buccaneers are adding a veteran linebacker. After ESPN’s Field Yates reported linebacker Kenny Young was visiting the club, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports Young is signing with Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Young spent the offseason program and training camp with the Raiders, signing with Las Vegas in...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Six NFL players who faced their former team in Week 1

When NFL stars switch teams, they typically have some time to get acclimated with their new club before returning to their old stomping grounds. Tom Brady, for instance, played a full season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl before making a highly anticipated homecoming at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots in 2021. Similarly, Peyton Manning and Joe Montana had a full season under their belts before they finally faced their original teams.
NFL

