SOUTH HOLLAND, Illinois (September 4, 2022) – Registration for the fall semester at South Suburban College (SSC) is still in progress for a wide range of “Late Start” classes. Current and prospective students are encouraged to register soon for these 12-week courses, set to begin the week of September 19 and later. SSC provides flexibility to college degree seekers with flexible class delivery options through the in-person, virtual, online, simulcast, and blended delivery styles. The class schedules, registration services, and a new “live chat” with staff are available online from ssc.edu.

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO