Pennsylvania State

Electric prices going up in PA

By Liz Lehman
 4 days ago

(WKBN)- As of Thursday, electric prices are going up.

These are the changes for each company. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission says this affects non-shopping customers.

It will not impact people using competitive suppliers, unless you return to the default service provided by your local utility.

If you’re having troubles, you can call the public utility commission for options.

