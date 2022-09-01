Read full article on original website
Dock talks continue in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — More discussions are happening about a potential dock in Cortland County. Officials are considering building a dock at Dwyer Park on Little York Lake. Previous conversations involved spending $100,000 on the project. The county’s Highway Committee meets at 11 AM on Tuesday to discuss.
Tioga County districts to kick off school year
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — School starts this week for districts in Tioga County. Some districts like Spencer-Van Etten and Owego-Apalachin begin classes on Wednesday. Other areas like Candor and Waverly start on Thursday. The county advises students stay up-to-date on their vaccinations.
Cardboard boats to set sail in Ithaca on Sunday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — This coming weekend, homemade boats will hit the water in Tompkins County. The fourth annual Cardboard Boat Race is happening at the Ithaca Yacht Club. The race starts at 2:30 PM on Sunday, and the watercrafts will be on display beforehand. There’ll be food, drinks,...
