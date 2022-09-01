The Relay For Life of Guthrie County is asking the community to join them in the battle to fight cancer with an event coming up. Cancer survivors and anyone affected by cancer is welcome to participate in the Relay For Life of Guthrie County. The event will have a silent auction and a lunch starting at 11am, opening prayer and ceremony at noon and then local entertainment will perform and a cake walk at 1pm. Committee member Jenna Morris tells Raccoon Valley Radio they want this event to be a place where people can share their cancer stories and remember those that have lost the battle with this terrible disease.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO