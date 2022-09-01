Read full article on original website
Deal’s Orchard to Celebrate Labor Day with Zinnia Festival
With the calendar flipping over to September that means one fall time favorite is starting up in Jefferson. Deal’s Orchard is kicking off the season on Labor Day with two special events. They will be celebrating their zinnia field with a Zinnia Festival highlighted by live musical entertainment with 2B Unplugged performing from 1-4pm. The band features two of Jefferson’s own The Bushmen with David Williamson and Hank Muzney playing acoustic music.
Sunday Will Be The Busiest Day At The Guthrie County Fair
The Sunday schedule will be the busiest at the Guthrie County Fair. Tomorrow the day will start early at 7am with a church service provided by the Local Association of Churches at the Little Amphitheater and then at 9am the Antique Tractor Pull that will begin at the south end of the fair.
Relay For Life Of Guthrie County Will Come To Panora To Help Those Dealing With Cancer
The Relay For Life of Guthrie County is asking the community to join them in the battle to fight cancer with an event coming up. Cancer survivors and anyone affected by cancer is welcome to participate in the Relay For Life of Guthrie County. The event will have a silent auction and a lunch starting at 11am, opening prayer and ceremony at noon and then local entertainment will perform and a cake walk at 1pm. Committee member Jenna Morris tells Raccoon Valley Radio they want this event to be a place where people can share their cancer stories and remember those that have lost the battle with this terrible disease.
Adel Library Introducing New Program Tomorrow
As the month of September gets kicked off, the Adel Public Library will be introducing a new program series tomorrow. Patron Services Manager Amy Puck says there is a new program that is being introduced that is aimed towards babies and will begin tomorrow and run through November 29th every Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. It is called Baby and Me Storytime for newborns through two year olds.
Dallas County Conservation Board Offer Monarch Tagging Soon
The Dallas County Conservation Board will soon offer those interested the ability to tag migrating Monarch Butterflies. Running during the weeks of September 12th, 19th and 26th the Board will offer the chance for people to share in the mysteries of the migration and engage in the tagging research project of the Monarch Watch Project.
Let’s Talk Greene County (9/5/2022)-Career Academy Specialist Teresa Green Part 1
Greene County Career Academy Specialist Teresa Green joins us for part of our two part series.
2022 Des Moines Water Lantern Festival Happening Saturday
(Des Moines, IA) -- The 2022 Des Moines Water Lantern Festival is happening Saturday. Gates will open at Water Works Park at 5pm Saturday. The event will include food trucks, live music, and more. People can design their lanterns starting at 7:30pm and launch them from 8pm to 9pm. Tickets are $25 online in advance through September 2nd and $45 at the gate on the day of the event.
Squirrel and Rabbit Hunting Begins In Iowa
An inexpensive but exciting hunting season has begun in Iowa today. Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer For Guthrie County Jeremy King says on September 3rd the squirrel and rabbit hunting begins. He says the popularity for hunting both animals has declined but he states that there is a great opportunity for people to practice their marksmanship.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Adel Public Library Patron Services Manager Amy Puck
Adel Public Library Patron Services Manager Amy Puck talks about upcoming programming at the library in September.
Van half-sinks at boat ramp south of Perry Friday
A van became half-submerged Friday afternoon at the Spring Valley Access to the Raccoon River on J Avenue (County Road P58) at 170th Street. No injuries were reported. The full-size Ford van was reported in the water at the foot of of the boat launch about 4:30 p.m., according to public safety radio traffic.
Farewell to the Next of A Dying Breed: Historic Iowa Mall Closing
Shoppers in Fort Dodge, in western Iowa, may be spending their last Labor Day weekend roaming the halls of what's left of another legendary mall. Rumors had been circulating across social media that Crossroads Mall was closing its doors. On this side of the state, many were shocked to hear that, thinking it meant Crossroads Mall in Waterloo. For now, that shopping center is safe.
City Of Perry Reminds Residents Of Recyclable Drop Off Locations
For those who make an effort to dispose of their recyclable materials, the City of Perry is reminding its residents of locations where they can do so. There are three drop off locations in Perry located in the parking lot east of the Public Safety Building, main parking lot at the McCreary Center and the souths side of the football field parking lot. Residents can recycle items such as paper products, plastic, metal cans and aluminum and there is a specific container for cardboard in the lot east of the Public Safety Building and all cardboard must be broken down into flat pieces.No glass is accepted.
Guthrie County Extension Outreach Will Prepare People For Emergency Situations
Guthrie County Extension and Outreach will prepare people for emergency situations with a program coming up. September is National Preparedness Month. And the “Emergency Binder Preparedness 101,” program will discuss emergency situations people can prepare for at the Panora Public Library on September 19th from noon until 1pm. Program Coordinator Krista Downing will go over how to be prepared for disaster situations like severe weather, fire and health concerns that can cause disruptions.
Reminder: Dallas County Labor Day Closures
With the Labor Day holiday coming up there are some closures in Dallas County that residents should be aware of. For Perry residents, the Perry City Hall, Perry Water Works, Perry Public Library and McCreary Community Building will be closed on Monday for the holiday. As a reminder the 24-hour fitness room will still be available for those members who are 18-years-old and over. Also, garbage routes for pickup on Monday will instead be picked up on Tuesday and those for Tuesday will be picked up on Wednesday.
Upcoming Hunter Safety Field Day In Dallas County Still Has Space
There will be a hunter education field day course taking place soon in Dallas County and there is still time to get registered. Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer in Dallas County Dustin Eighmy says the course will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Washington Township School near Minburn. Eighmy says those attending need to take the online portion of the program and bring the certificate with them the night of the field day.
Fun things to do Labor Day weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end to the summer for a lot of people. Here is a list of things you can do across the metro to enjoy the summer rays one last time. Watch a joust tournament or enjoy some Highland games at the Sleepy Hollow Renaissance Faire. The […]
Artists In The Courtyard At Atelier At 1109 Is Today
A local business will be hosting a fun and free event today giving people the opportunity to learn more about art. Atelier at 1109 will be hosting the Artists in the Courtyard Art Show which will feature state and local artists. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Soumas Court in Perry.
Stuart Fire Department Reminds Residents Of Control Burn Protocols As Burn Ban Ends
The control burn ban has been uplifted in Adair County but a local fire department wants to remind folks of the precautions that should be taken. Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Martinson says that this time of year the ground is getting dry with the lack of rain. He says priority number one is calling into dispatch any control burns so emergency services know what is going on.
Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll
The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
Candidates Announced for Non-Political Party Offices in Greene County
All candidates that submitted nomination forms for non-political party offices in Greene County have been announced. Those running for a four year term on the Greene County Medical Center Board of Trustees includes Doug Carman, Angela Jewett, Kate Neese, Bill Raney and Jim Schleisman. There are five seats up for election. There are five individuals looking to fill the five seats available on the Greene County ISU Extension Council for four year terms, including Bruce Bahnson, Tracy Deal, Jeff Lamoureux, Pam Olerich and Keith Pedersen. As for the Greene County Soil and Water Commission, there are two seats open for four year terms and the two individuals are Bill Frederick and Andy Krieger.
