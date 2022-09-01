Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Deadly crash does damage in Melrose
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A deadly crash in front of a home in Melrose damaged a tree and other vehicles late Sunday night– and this is not the first similar accident in the area. ‘It’s just been a really hard thing to see again,” said Jenn O’Donnell, whose cars...
Major Quincy street was without power Sunday after FedEx truck collided with utility pole
A major Quincy street was without power Sunday night after a FedEx truck collided with a utility pole. According to Quincy Police, much of Hancock Street was powerless after the delivery vehicle hit the light pole. One of the nearby residents told Boston 25 that her power went out around 3:30 p.m.
capecod.com
Pickup vs pole closes Route 134 in Dennis
DENNIS – A pickup collided with a utility pole in on Route 134 near the Wixon Middle School in Dennis around 3:40 PM Sunday. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The pole was snapped and Dennis Police, who are investigating the crash, reported Route 134 would be closed in that area until Eversource could replace the pole.
Police identify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting
Police have identified the man who they say suffered fatal self-inflicted gunshot wounds last Wednesday. After receiving reports of a gunshot shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers learned Keondre Roberts, 25, of Boston, walked to Carney Hospital to seek treatment for his self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The Boston man succumbed to his...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials: Multiple agencies assist in finding body of missing Massachusetts boater
A missing Massachusetts boater has been found dead. According to the Harwich Fire Department, the Harwich Police Department requested the HFD to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 a.m. this morning to assist with searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning, was last seen last night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
whdh.com
Body of missing boater recovered in Harwich Saturday
HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing boater was recovered in Harwich early Saturday morning. The boater was reported missing in Saquatucket Harbor around 3 a.m. Saturday and after a brief search was determined to have fallen overboard. The Barnstable County Dive Team was called in around 5:40...
whdh.com
Teens arrested on firearms charges Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested two 17-year-olds in Roxbury on firearms charges Saturday. Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force recovered two loaded firearms from teens while out on patrol in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street following an earlier report of shots fired. Police...
whdh.com
Two people dead after early morning shooting in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dorchester early Sunday morning. Police said that two victims are dead from the shooting which happened in the area of Melbourne Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Another person was also shot. Witnesses said that the group was entering a...
Two men killed in early morning shooting in Boston
BOSTON, (WPRI) — According to the Boston Police Department, two people were killed in an early morning shooting in Dorchester. Police were called to Melbourne Street around 3:00 a.m. for a reports of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived on scene, officers found three men that had been shot. One of the […]
WCVB
Body of missing boater found in harbor on Cape Cod, officials say
HARWICH, Mass. — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near his boat in Harwich, Massachusetts. Harwich police and fire officials said the man was reported missing by family and friends at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday. The man had last been seen Friday night as he headed to his boat, which was docked in Saquatucket Harbor, to prepare for a fishing trip with family and friends planned for Saturday morning.
Man arrested for allegedly using a knife during fight
REHOBOTH, Mass., (WPRI) — Rehoboth police arrested a man who they say used a knife during a fight. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Rt. 44 for the report of a fight between two men involving a knife. When the first officer arrived they were told that […]
WCVB
Off-duty MBTA bus driver purposely ran over man in street, killing him, investigators say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver faced a murder charge Friday, accused of purposely running over a man with his personal car and dragging his body in Boston. Maximo Mazanett, 54, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Thomas Ruffen, 39. The incident happened near the...
whdh.com
DA: Teen arrested for assault on Orange Line bus driver after returning to scene for backpack he left behind
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with an assault on an Orange Line shuttle bus driver, according to officials. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said a 15-year-old is facing charges in connection with the attack, which left a 65-year-old driver in need of medical attention after the assault at Jackson Square in Jamaica Plain.
whdh.com
29-year-old man killed by truck in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Boston man has been killed in a fatal pedestrian crash in a Cambridge parking lot, according tot he Middlesex DA and Cambridge Police Commissioner. A preliminary investigation suggests that Matthew Barker of Boston was hit and killed in a parking lot by a man...
Brockton Pedestrian Killed in Crash Identified
BROCKTON — A Brockton man killed in a multiple-vehicle crash while walking in the city on Wednesday night has been identified as 24-year-old Edisson Matza. Matza was killed and four others injured in the crash, which took place at around 8:28 p.m. on Aug. 31 on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.
WCVB
Man assaults couple at Fall River gas station in retaliation, police say
FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of assaulting an older couple at a Fall River gas station, but only after he was struck by a man he attacked, according to police. Fall River police said the assaults happened at about...
Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after off-duty MBTA driver ‘intentionally’ ran him over
BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffen, 39, and his suspected killer, Maximo Mazanett, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him over with his car. Officials said that Ruffen and Mazanett did not know each other. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bail.
NECN
Drone Credited With Locating Missing Child Safely in Duxbury
Modern technology had an assist in helping to safely located a boy who'd gone missing from his family at a beach party in Duxbury on Saturday, according to police. Moments after a child had been reported missing by his family at Duxbury Beach, officers said that the department's drone was deployed to aid in the search.
WCVB
Marine veteran among 2 killed in triple shooting in Boston neighborhood, family says
BOSTON — A U.S. Marine Corps veteran is one of two men who were killed in a triple shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to family members of the victim. Boston police said the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 26 Melbourne St. Relatives...
whdh.com
Shooting in Roxbury leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was seriously injured after an apparent shooting in Roxbury, according to officials. Boston Police said officers were called to the area of 55 Savin Street around 4 p.m., where first responders found a victim with what are being called life-threatening injuries. Details on...
