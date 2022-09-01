Read full article on original website
Furniture available from Atlantic Middle School for free-will donation
(Atlantic) It’s in with the new and out with the old for the Atlantic Community School District. The district’s Middle School building received all new furniture to begin the 2022-23 academic year, but many of the old items are still in usable condition. “We have a number of round tables, lunch tables on wheels, we have some technology tables of different sizes, we have tables of different sizes, we have teacher desks, student desks, plastic chairs, wood chairs, filing cabinets, and a few other odds and ends. We are going to offer that to the public and organizations at a first come first serve basis and a free-will donation offering.”
Adel Library Introducing New Program Tomorrow
As the month of September gets kicked off, the Adel Public Library will be introducing a new program series tomorrow. Patron Services Manager Amy Puck says there is a new program that is being introduced that is aimed towards babies and will begin tomorrow and run through November 29th every Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. It is called Baby and Me Storytime for newborns through two year olds.
Back To School Fine Forgiveness Perry Library
The Perry Public Library will soon offer a week for people to have their fines forgiven. Running the week of September 11th through the 17th will be the Back-to-School Fine Forgiveness event and children up to age 18 can visit the library and have all their fines waived and fines of any amount will be forgiven but fees for lost or damaged materials are not eligible.
Relay For Life Of Guthrie County Will Come To Panora To Help Those Dealing With Cancer
The Relay For Life of Guthrie County is asking the community to join them in the battle to fight cancer with an event coming up. Cancer survivors and anyone affected by cancer is welcome to participate in the Relay For Life of Guthrie County. The event will have a silent auction and a lunch starting at 11am, opening prayer and ceremony at noon and then local entertainment will perform and a cake walk at 1pm. Committee member Jenna Morris tells Raccoon Valley Radio they want this event to be a place where people can share their cancer stories and remember those that have lost the battle with this terrible disease.
Upcoming Hunter Safety Field Day In Dallas County Still Has Space
There will be a hunter education field day course taking place soon in Dallas County and there is still time to get registered. Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer in Dallas County Dustin Eighmy says the course will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Washington Township School near Minburn. Eighmy says those attending need to take the online portion of the program and bring the certificate with them the night of the field day.
Labor Day Closure Reminders in Jefferson
Labor Day is next around the corner and several offices and businesses will be closed in Jefferson. The Greene County Courthouse, Jefferson City Hall, Greene County Extension Office, Greene County Community Center, Jefferson Public Library and Jefferson Post Office will be closed in observance of the holiday. Library staff reminds patrons that nothing is due to the library when it is closed for a holiday.
Deal’s Orchard to Celebrate Labor Day with Zinnia Festival
With the calendar flipping over to September that means one fall time favorite is starting up in Jefferson. Deal’s Orchard is kicking off the season on Labor Day with two special events. They will be celebrating their zinnia field with a Zinnia Festival highlighted by live musical entertainment with 2B Unplugged performing from 1-4pm. The band features two of Jefferson’s own The Bushmen with David Williamson and Hank Muzney playing acoustic music.
Sunday Will Be The Busiest Day At The Guthrie County Fair
The Sunday schedule will be the busiest at the Guthrie County Fair. Tomorrow the day will start early at 7am with a church service provided by the Local Association of Churches at the Little Amphitheater and then at 9am the Antique Tractor Pull that will begin at the south end of the fair.
Fort Dodge's Crossroads Mall to permanently close next Tuesday
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The start of a multi-million dollar project is on the horizon in Fort Dodge and it comes with the closing of the city's longstanding mall. Crossroads Mall will officially close on Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. Shoe Sensation is the only store in the mall. It's working on moving to its new location at 1513 2nd Ave. North while still staying open for customers.
Squirrel and Rabbit Hunting Begins In Iowa
An inexpensive but exciting hunting season has begun in Iowa today. Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer For Guthrie County Jeremy King says on September 3rd the squirrel and rabbit hunting begins. He says the popularity for hunting both animals has declined but he states that there is a great opportunity for people to practice their marksmanship.
Guthrie County Extension Outreach Will Prepare People For Emergency Situations
Guthrie County Extension and Outreach will prepare people for emergency situations with a program coming up. September is National Preparedness Month. And the “Emergency Binder Preparedness 101,” program will discuss emergency situations people can prepare for at the Panora Public Library on September 19th from noon until 1pm. Program Coordinator Krista Downing will go over how to be prepared for disaster situations like severe weather, fire and health concerns that can cause disruptions.
City Of Perry Reminds Residents Of Recyclable Drop Off Locations
For those who make an effort to dispose of their recyclable materials, the City of Perry is reminding its residents of locations where they can do so. There are three drop off locations in Perry located in the parking lot east of the Public Safety Building, main parking lot at the McCreary Center and the souths side of the football field parking lot. Residents can recycle items such as paper products, plastic, metal cans and aluminum and there is a specific container for cardboard in the lot east of the Public Safety Building and all cardboard must be broken down into flat pieces.No glass is accepted.
Candidates Announced for Non-Political Party Offices in Greene County
All candidates that submitted nomination forms for non-political party offices in Greene County have been announced. Those running for a four year term on the Greene County Medical Center Board of Trustees includes Doug Carman, Angela Jewett, Kate Neese, Bill Raney and Jim Schleisman. There are five seats up for election. There are five individuals looking to fill the five seats available on the Greene County ISU Extension Council for four year terms, including Bruce Bahnson, Tracy Deal, Jeff Lamoureux, Pam Olerich and Keith Pedersen. As for the Greene County Soil and Water Commission, there are two seats open for four year terms and the two individuals are Bill Frederick and Andy Krieger.
Rams at home this week for VB and X-C
The home schedule of events for Greene County athletics has volleyball at home on Thursday and cross-country hosting its one home meet of the season on Saturday. Coach Chris Heisterkamp’s Rams open Heart of Iowa Activities Conference play on Sept. 8 with Roland-Story (Story City). The Norsemen are typically one of the top teams in the league and wins for the Rams vs. R-S have been scarce.
Midway Motel Rebuilding After $500,000 In Damages From December Tornado
The Midway Motel in Guthrie Center is making serious progress rebuilding after severe weather totaled their building. Owner Kevin Patidar says that he incurred half a million dollars in damages after the tornado on December 15th last year struck his business. Patridar explains that the strong winds from the storm ripped the roof off their building, destroyed the wiring inside the building and caused water damage. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio that the remodeling process has been an extensive project but they are close to the finish line.
Cal McCurdy, 95, of Bridgewater
Mass of Christian Burial for Cal McCurdy, 95, of Bridgewater, will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Timothy’s Catholic Church Reno south of Cumberland with burial in the St. Timothy’s Catholic Cemetery. Full military graveside rites will be conducted by the Williamson American Legion Post No. 719. An open visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 2-7 p.m. with the family present to greet friends from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Massena.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Adel Public Library Patron Services Manager Amy Puck
Adel Public Library Patron Services Manager Amy Puck talks about upcoming programming at the library in September.
Some Johnston parents fight to shut down conservative club
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A group of parents has filed an appeal with the Iowa Department of Education in an effort to shut down a newly formed controversial club at Johnston High School. This spring, school board members approved Turning Point USA, a right-leaning student group that claims to promote...
Let’s Talk Greene County (9/5/2022)-Career Academy Specialist Teresa Green Part 1
Greene County Career Academy Specialist Teresa Green joins us for part of our two part series.
Perry City Council To Consider Purchase Agreement For The Sale Of City Owned Property
The Perry City Council will consider approving a purchase agreement for the sale of city owned property at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Council will consider approving a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program grant agreement, two resolutions accepting an FAA Airport Improvement Program grant agreement and a pay application for the wastewater treatment facility improvements and relocation of runway 14/32.
