(Atlantic) It’s in with the new and out with the old for the Atlantic Community School District. The district’s Middle School building received all new furniture to begin the 2022-23 academic year, but many of the old items are still in usable condition. “We have a number of round tables, lunch tables on wheels, we have some technology tables of different sizes, we have tables of different sizes, we have teacher desks, student desks, plastic chairs, wood chairs, filing cabinets, and a few other odds and ends. We are going to offer that to the public and organizations at a first come first serve basis and a free-will donation offering.”

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO