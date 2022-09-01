(Springfield, IL) — Illinois health officials are urging all eligible residents to get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots when available. The shots have been authorized by the CDC. Last week, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for the two new bivalent booster vaccines. They are designed to provide extra protection against the omicron variants which are now the dominant strain of the virus. The Illinois Department of Public Health is expected to receive about 580-thousand doses this week.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO