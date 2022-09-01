Read full article on original website
Free Fall Fun: Trick or Treating, Pumpkin Carving, & More at Marshfield's Festive Family EventDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at the Endless Summer Waterfront FestivalDianna CarneyHull, MA
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
91-Year-Old Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Mattapan Crash
An elderly pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Thursday morning. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Morton and West Selden streets. A 91-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured, according to Massachusetts State Police. The driver remained...
Man Charged With Assaulting 3 People at NH Dunkin' Store
A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted three people during a confrontation at a local Dunkin' store. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged with three counts of simple assault and one count apiece of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing report of crime or injury. He was held without bail pending his arraignment on Tuesday.
Kayla Montgomery, Stepmother of Slain Girl, Wanted After Missing Court Date
The stepmother of long-missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery, who is considered dead, didn't appear in court on Thursday, leading authorities to issue a warrant for her arrest. Kayla Montgomery was due in Hillsborough Superior Court at 10 a.m., according to the court's docket, but an official with the state...
Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Shoots Man in Maine
The York County Sheriff's office announced that a deputy has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting a suspect in North Waterboro, Maine. The incident, which occurred around 6:48 p.m. Wednesday on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro, resulted in the death of 30-year-old Tyler Woodburn, a resident of Newmarket, New Hampshire, police said.
School Buses Collide at Hyde Park Depot
A school bus driver suffered minor injuries when the bus he was driving collided with another at a depot in Hyde Park Thursday, police said. The crash, involving buses in the Boston Public Schools fleet, was first reported at 5:39 a.m., police said. Boston Police said that the driver, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Portsmouth Crash
A 22-year-old is dead after his motorcycle and a car collided Saturday night in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, police said. Portsmouth police officers responded around 10:19 p.m. to the crash on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road and found the motorcyclist with serious injuries. He was taken to the Portsmouth emergency room where he later died from his injuries, police said.
Man Pleading Guilty to Manslaughter in Death of Missing NH Boy Elijah Lewis
A man is pleading guilty to manslaughter and other charges in the death of missing New Hampshire boy Elijah Lewis, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Joseph Stapf has entered an intent to plead guilty to manslaughter, 2nd degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and witness tampering in Hillsborough Superior Court, a court document shows.
Neighbors ‘Close' Troubled Boston Park: ‘We Definitely Need Some Type of Action'
Neighbors unofficially closed a park near Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass area, long plagued by worsening problems. Clifford Park was blocked off with yellow tape and signs Wednesday after multiple requests for the city to address illegal activities taking place on the public property in Roxbury. "We've seen folks having...
Rollover Crash on Route 9 in Wellesley Causes Eastbound Lane Closure
A rollover crash along Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts has caused a lane closure as EMS evaluates a driver, according to police. The rollover involved one car on the eastbound side of Route 9 after School Street, according to Wellesley police. The vehicle went into the woods, with the driver trapped in the car. That driver is now being evaluated by EMS.
Mass. Correction Officer on Life Support After Inmate Attack: Union
Free weights should be removed from maximum and medium security prisons in the Bay State, after a correction officer was "violently assaulted" with gym equipment last week, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board said Tuesday. Correction Officer Matthew Tidman is on life support after being assaulted by an...
‘It's Frustrating': Saugus School Bus Shortage Eliminates Kids From Routes
Some parents in Saugus, Massachusetts, are finding it difficult to get their children to school this year because of a bus shortage. For one mother, the situation has left her without safe and reliable options for her twin boys. "With my job, I have to make sure that I have...
Sick Coyote Spotted Wandering Around Newton
Police are warning residents of Newton, Massachusetts, to be wary of a sick coyote that has been spotted around the city. The animal control officer said a sick coyote that appears to have mange and a wound has been seen in the areas of Auburndale and West Newton. Police have canvassed the area multiple times but the coyote remains very mobile and they have been unable to isolate it.
Man Hospitalized After Being Thrown From Forklift in Seaport District
A man working a forklift in Boston's Seaport District had to go to the hospital Wednesday morning after being thrown from the machine, first responders said. The man was thrown after the forklift tilted forward, first responders on scene told NBC10 Boston. The Boston Fire Department has stabilized the vehicle,...
This Digital Kiosk Is the Future of MBTA Signage (and Bus Stops)
The MBTA on Wednesday unveiled its new interactive digital display system, which is planned to roll out across the system throughout the system through 2023, including bus shelters. The system will offer real-time bus and train departure times, service alerts and more on kiosks and at bus shelters, according to...
Kathy Curran Joins NBC10 Boston as Chief Investigative Strategist Beginning Sept. 12
NBC10 Boston/WBTS announced Tuesday that Kathy Curran will join the team as chief investigative strategist. Curran -- an Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist who has been covering Boston for close to 30 years -- will begin her new role with NBC10 Boston on Monday, Sept. 12. “Kathy’s incredible experience in...
Hayden Wins Controversial Suffolk DA's Race, Arroyo Concedes
The heated campaign for Suffolk County district attorney ended with victory for Kevin Hayden, who'd been the interim DA, and Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo conceded the race after weeks of mud-slinging and controversy for both candidates. With 95% of precincts reporting as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Hayden held an...
Providence Development Set Back Years by Collapse Due to Heavy Rain, Owner Says
A new daily rainfall record was set Monday in Providence, Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service, and it was still raining Tuesday. All that water caused some serious problems. Cleanup is ongoing on Peace Street, where the roof of a commercial building collapsed due to the heavy rain....
Hotel Proposed for Middle East Space in Cambridge's Central Square
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. The exact future of one of the region's best-known music complexes continues to be unknown, especially based on a new proposal now on the table that mentions the potential tearing down of the building. According to an article from Cambridge Day (via...
Andrea Campbell Emerges on Top of Democratic Primary for Mass. Attorney General
Andrea Campbell, the former president of Boston City Council, emerged on top of the Democratic primary for Massachusetts Attorney General, after the Associated Press called the race for Campbell at about 9:45 p.m., when she had about 47% of the vote to opponent Shannon Liss-Riordan's 36.5%. If Andrea Campbell wins...
Seasonal Businesses Near Hampton Beach Reflect on Challenging Summer
Seasonal businesses are finally getting back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic halted operations, but they still had other challenges this summer, from finding employees to dealing with supply chain issues. The weather cleared out Hampton Beach early this Labor Day but it did not dampen the summer feeling. "We...
