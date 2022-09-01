Police are warning residents of Newton, Massachusetts, to be wary of a sick coyote that has been spotted around the city. The animal control officer said a sick coyote that appears to have mange and a wound has been seen in the areas of Auburndale and West Newton. Police have canvassed the area multiple times but the coyote remains very mobile and they have been unable to isolate it.

NEWTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO