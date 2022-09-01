ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Man killed in rollover crash in southeast Kansas

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 21-year-old man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle left the road and overturned near Atkinson Municipal Airport in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Caden Anderson, of Pittsburg, was driving southbound on south 200th Street shortly before 9 p.m. when his Chevy Tahoe left the road and struck a culvert, causing it to overturn.
PITTSBURG, KS
newstalkkzrg.com

Accident claims life of Pittsburg man

A crash in Crawford County, Kansas, Wednesday night claimed the life of a 21-year-old man from Pittsburg. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened on S. 200th Street near the Atkinson Municipal Airport when Caden Anderson’s Chevy Tahoe went off the road, hit a culvert and overturned. Anderson...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

21-year-old dies in crash after vehicle flips

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Kansas man died Wednesday night after his vehicle flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Caden M. Anderson, 21, from Pittsburg, was killed when his 2001 Chevy Tahoe left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. Anderson’s vehicle was southbound on S. 200th Street around 10 p.m. when it […]
PITTSBURG, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Crawford County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Crawford County, KS
Accidents
County
Crawford County, KS
City
Pittsburg, KS
Pittsburg, KS
Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Granby man sentenced for shooting at deputies

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – A Granby man involved in a 2021 shooting with law enforcement learns his sentencing this week. A McDonald County Judge sentenced Benjamin Ivey to 15 years for each of three counts of first-degree assault. Court documents do not state whether these sentences will run at the same time, or one after the other.
GRANBY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ids#Suv#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#S 200th Street#Frontier Forensics
Four States Home Page

Living History in Mo. and Kans. battle reenactments

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — People are getting a glimpse into the past this weekend. Museum exhibits came to life at the Crawford County Historical Museum with the annual “Living History” event. Over the past two days, people were able to see what life was like back in the 1800s in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas […]
MISSOURI STATE
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 8-31-22

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 7/30/2022 James L Carter , 63 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Sex Offender Registration Violation. 7/30/2022 Terry Richards, 67 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Sex Offender Registration Violation. 7/31/2022 Ethan H Brown, 21 of Watts, OK was arrested for: Driving While...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KYTV

A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
STOCKTON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Man sentenced 16 years for trafficking meth in Jasper Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Louisville, Kentucky man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday, August 31, 2022, for possessing methamphetamine hidden inside a rental vehicle after he was stopped on I-44 in Jasper County, Mo. Quennel A. Young, 31, was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in federal prison...
LOUISVILLE, KY
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

17:38 – Officers received a report of harassment by phone at 119 N. Pennsylvania St. One female was issued a summons. 09:20 – Officers were dispatched to 1658 Leighton Court for an ex-parte violation. Probable cause paperwork has been submitted on one male. Monday, Aug. 15. 17:33 –...
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Emporia knocks off Pittsburg in overtime

PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) Emporia tops Pittsburg 25-22 in overtime in Pittsburg’s season opener Friday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
EMPORIA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Kentucky Fried Chicken aka KFC returns to Joplin, Mo.

JOPLIN, Mo. – According to sources Kentucky Fried Chicken will return to Joplin in the 2600 block of West 7th, just to the west of Murphy’s USA. Joplin had numerous KFC locations in the past, including: 20th and Main, 24th and Rangeline and E. 7th and South Florida. ACTIVE MAP, USE TWO FINGERS TO PAN, OR CLICK TO ENLARGE.  There...
JOPLIN, MO
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy