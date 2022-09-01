Read full article on original website
WIBW
Semi rollover blocks highway to Kansas lake for hours on holiday weekend
WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wilson Co. Highway with direct access to the lake was blocked for hours over Labor Day weekend as crews cleared the scene of a rollover accident involving a semi. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3,...
KAKE TV
Man killed in rollover crash in southeast Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 21-year-old man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle left the road and overturned near Atkinson Municipal Airport in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Caden Anderson, of Pittsburg, was driving southbound on south 200th Street shortly before 9 p.m. when his Chevy Tahoe left the road and struck a culvert, causing it to overturn.
newstalkkzrg.com
Accident claims life of Pittsburg man
A crash in Crawford County, Kansas, Wednesday night claimed the life of a 21-year-old man from Pittsburg. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened on S. 200th Street near the Atkinson Municipal Airport when Caden Anderson’s Chevy Tahoe went off the road, hit a culvert and overturned. Anderson...
21-year-old dies in crash after vehicle flips
CRAWFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Kansas man died Wednesday night after his vehicle flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Caden M. Anderson, 21, from Pittsburg, was killed when his 2001 Chevy Tahoe left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. Anderson’s vehicle was southbound on S. 200th Street around 10 p.m. when it […]
Granby man sentenced for shooting at deputies
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – A Granby man involved in a 2021 shooting with law enforcement learns his sentencing this week. A McDonald County Judge sentenced Benjamin Ivey to 15 years for each of three counts of first-degree assault. Court documents do not state whether these sentences will run at the same time, or one after the other.
Motorcycle and vehicle collide on Rangeline amidst busy Joplin traffic
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 5:45 p.m. Friday evening, reports of a motorcycle and vehicle collision in the 3300 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and Newton County Ambulance responded. On the scene Joplin Police tell us the motorcycle was traveling north on...
5th Wheeler fire closes I-44 in Ottawa Co. state OHP
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Bertram was on scene of the 5th wheel fire. OHP states the delay in traffic took about two hours, as of 4 p.m. stating, “Debris has been swept off the roadway. Lanes are back open.”. There were no reported injuries. Although the cause of the...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
Delays expected during highway resurfacing in Baxter Springs
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Drivers can expect delays as highway resurfacing crews begin work in Baxter Springs. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to start a mill and overlay project on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Work will depend on the weather. Crews will resurface the following highways:. U.S. 69...
Living History in Mo. and Kans. battle reenactments
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — People are getting a glimpse into the past this weekend. Museum exhibits came to life at the Crawford County Historical Museum with the annual “Living History” event. Over the past two days, people were able to see what life was like back in the 1800s in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas […]
carthagenewsonline.com
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 8-31-22
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 7/30/2022 James L Carter , 63 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Sex Offender Registration Violation. 7/30/2022 Terry Richards, 67 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Sex Offender Registration Violation. 7/31/2022 Ethan H Brown, 21 of Watts, OK was arrested for: Driving While...
Lightning blamed for Fort Scott church fire
FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Investigators think they now know the cause, and the cost, of the fire that swept through the Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Fort Scott August 29. Investigators say the fire was sparked by a lightning strike. Crews from several surrounding departments battled the...
KYTV
A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
fourstateshomepage.com
Man sentenced 16 years for trafficking meth in Jasper Co.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Louisville, Kentucky man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday, August 31, 2022, for possessing methamphetamine hidden inside a rental vehicle after he was stopped on I-44 in Jasper County, Mo. Quennel A. Young, 31, was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in federal prison...
Cause of fire at historic Kansas church under investigation
BOURBON COUNTY —The Kansas Fire Marshal's office is working with local officials to determine the cause of a fire that caused significant damage to a historic church in southeast Kansas. Just after 9p.m. Monday, crews responded to St Mary’s Catholic Church, 714 South Eddy Street, in Fort Scott for...
Joplin to close Lone Elm at Soccer Field Road
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin announced this week the closure of Lone Elm at Soccer Field Road beginning September 6. City officials say they will close the road so crews can replace a sanitary sewer line. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the week. The sewer...
fourstateshomepage.com
Bail for Grove brothers tied to fentanyl drug bust reduced; tribal judge orders no contact with mother
GROVE, Okla. – Two Grove brothers held on multiple drug violation complaints including aggravated trafficking of narcotics remain in custody after a Cherokee Nation judge reduced their bail. Rusty Waylon Roberts, 21, and his younger brother, Rowdy, 20, are members of the Cherokee Nation tribe and are in tribal...
webbcity.net
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
17:38 – Officers received a report of harassment by phone at 119 N. Pennsylvania St. One female was issued a summons. 09:20 – Officers were dispatched to 1658 Leighton Court for an ex-parte violation. Probable cause paperwork has been submitted on one male. Monday, Aug. 15. 17:33 –...
koamnewsnow.com
Emporia knocks off Pittsburg in overtime
PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) Emporia tops Pittsburg 25-22 in overtime in Pittsburg’s season opener Friday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Kentucky Fried Chicken aka KFC returns to Joplin, Mo.
JOPLIN, Mo. – According to sources Kentucky Fried Chicken will return to Joplin in the 2600 block of West 7th, just to the west of Murphy’s USA. Joplin had numerous KFC locations in the past, including: 20th and Main, 24th and Rangeline and E. 7th and South Florida. ACTIVE MAP, USE TWO FINGERS TO PAN, OR CLICK TO ENLARGE. There...
