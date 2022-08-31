Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His ATM Card Was Used After His DeathJeffery MacSan Clemente, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Related
Coroner identifies Dana Point man killed in Cathedral City crash
A 42-year-old man from Dana Point was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cathedral City, authorities announced today. Cathedral City police and fire crews responded to the crash site about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road, where they found Jason Paige dead at the scene. The crash happened when Paige The post Coroner identifies Dana Point man killed in Cathedral City crash appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
New bodycam footage released of man shot, killed by Riverside County deputies
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Deputies in Riverside County have released new body camera and cell phone footage from a July incident in which they shot and killed a man allegedly threatening to shoot people in Moreno Valley. The shooting happened back on July 22, when Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies...
foxla.com
Riverside man arrested after pursuit, driving wrong way on freeway
FONTANA, Calif. - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after leading police on a chase through the Fontana area after he allegedly drove the wrong way on the freeway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Cesar Rojo, 29, of Riverside, was arrested after a short police chase...
Fairview Fire: 2 people killed, thousands evacuated as wildfire in SoCal burns 2,000 acres
Two people were killed and another was injured Monday after a wildfire broke out in Riverside County in Southern California and quickly spread to 2,000 acres, officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana Herald News
Suspect in stolen vehicle allegedly drives on wrong side of I-10 Freeway and later crashes through fence
A suspect in a stolen vehicle was arrested after he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the Interstate 10 Freeway and later crashed through a chain link fence, causing property damage, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Sept. 4 at about 2:44 a.m., deputies from...
Growing vegetation fire burning near Hemet
Firefighters are responding to a growing fire burning on the side of Bautista Canyon south of Hemet. The Fairview incident was initially reported at around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, near Bautista Canyon. Timelapse of the fire from 3:38 p.m. to 3:52 p.m. At around 4:05 p.m., Cal Fire The post Growing vegetation fire burning near Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Man who was standing in traffic lanes is arrested for allegedly resisting officer in Fontana
A 37-year-old man who was standing in traffic lanes was arrested for allegedly resisting a peace officer in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Sept. 3 at about 5 a.m., a deputy sheriff from the Fontana Station observed a pedestrian standing in traffic lanes on...
Back-to-back deadly crashes in Cathedral City Sunday morning
Two back-to-back crashes left two people dead Sunday morning in Cathedral City. The collisions happened within hours of each other and just more than 3 miles apart. Police said the first was around 6 a.m. near Quick Quack Car Wash on Ramon Road between Cathedral Canyon Drive and Canyon Vista Road. A pedestrian was killed The post Back-to-back deadly crashes in Cathedral City Sunday morning appeared first on KESQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Shot to Death at Party in Coachella
(CNS) – A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting at a party in Coachella, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night. Upon arrival, they heard gunshots and saw people fleeing from the location.
foxla.com
Toddler drowns in Fontana pool in 'tragic accident'
FONTANA, Calif. - A two-year-old boy has died after being found drowning in a pool in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were called out to the 9000 block of Hemlock Avenue in Fontana shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, after a relative said they'd found the child drowning in the pool. Deputies got the child out of the pool, but he wasn't breathing. Deputies attempted CPR, but the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No injuries after Coachella barricaded suspect incident
No one was injured after a barricaded suspect incident Saturday in Coachella, according to Riverside County Sheriff's deputies. Investigators said the incident began after 7:00 p.m. following a non-injury hit-and-run crash in the area of Orchard and 4th Streets. One of the parties involved reportedly fled the scene after refusing to give their information. Deputies The post No injuries after Coachella barricaded suspect incident appeared first on KESQ.
Suspect drags Riverside County deputy; chase ends with shots fired
A Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after he was dragged by a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Saturday, authorities said. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies stopped a red pickup truck in the area of Dodd Street and 48 Street and ordered the driver to get out of the car. “The driver […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcpalmsprings.com
Alleged Gang Member Arrested with Loaded Gun
A Desert Hot Springs man is behind bars after failing a probation compliance search Friday. Agents with the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force went to a home in the 13000 block of Nahum Drive in Desert Hot Springs for a probation compliance search around 2:30 p.m. At the...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana deputies conduct welfare check on two children and arrest two suspects
Deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station conducted a welfare check on two children at a residence in Bloomington and arrested two suspects, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 12:20 a.m., deputies were asked to check the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who was at...
Police arrest suspect in connection with Hemet homicide investigation
The Hemet Police Department has taken a juvenile suspect into custody for their possible connection to a homicide case that occurred on Sept.1, the department announced in a press release. They were arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday. The identity of the suspect won’t be released since they are a minor. The Hemet Public […]
Fontana Herald News
Deputy is injured in incident; suspect is arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon
A suspect was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after an incident in which a deputy was injured in Jurupa Valley on Sept. 3, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. At about 5:24 p.m., deputies from the Jurupa Valley Station Special Enforcement Team conducted a...
NBC Los Angeles
Boy Arrested After Shootout at Huntington Harbour Jewelry Store
A teen has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday. Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander told City News Service.
Evacuation orders issued for 330-acre fire burning near Big Bear Lake
A 330-acre fire is threatening homes in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear. The Radford Fire was initially reported at around 2 p.m. By 7:15 p.m. Monday. As of Tuesday morning, there was no containment on the fire. Approximately 140 personnel were assigned to the incident with more on order. #RadfordFire UPDATE: Currently The post Evacuation orders issued for 330-acre fire burning near Big Bear Lake appeared first on KESQ.
One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting
One person is dead and another injured after an overnight shooting Saturday in Coachella. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded at 12:10 a.m. to the 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella near Avenue 54. 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella Deputies reported hearing several gunshots from inside the location while on scene. Deputies searched The post One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Boy, 2, drowns in Fontana swimming pool
A two-year-old boy has died after drowning in a swimming pool at a home in Fontana Sunday. Deputies were called to the home in the 9000 block of Hemlock Avenue after a caller reported a child was found unresponsive in a pool, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. Deputies arrived on the scene and […]
Comments / 0