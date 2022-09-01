ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Examiner

There’s a good reason San Francisco has a PR problem

San Francisco’s tarnished image took yet another hit recently when two bigfoot New York Times reporters on the paper’s culture desk published an expansive thumb-sucker on the decamping of local art galleries to, of all places, Los Angeles. The reasons for the decline of San Francisco as an artistic mecca are many: culturally ignorant tech bros who don’t buy art, priced-out artists who can’t afford to create and the lamentable out-migration of rich people no longer here to buy, to name a few. But the...
kalw.org

Uncuffed is Hiring for Our Community Advisory Board

The Advisory Board guides the direction of Uncuffed, and helps us stay true to our mission: to offer media training to people in the carceral system in order for them to develop job skills, express their humanity, and inspire change. The board also helps us navigate interpersonal and institutional challenges that come up while working in prisons. The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 15 at 11:59pm. Apply here.
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area rapper P-Lo is a STUNNA at 'Live at Thrive City' concert

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Fans went wild for Bay Area-based rap superstar P-Lo, who headlined "Live at Thrive City," the Warriors summer concert series event, Friday night. His new album 'STUNNA' dropped the same day. It features guest artists E-40, Too Short, and LaRussell. He describes the record as positive and energetic.  "And really just being able to overcome all obstacles in life. STUNNA is like a frequency, it's a confidence, STUNNA is more than myself, STUNNA can be you, STUNNA can be whoever," said P-Lo. "If you're a fan of P-Lo, you're a fan of yourself."P-Lo has become an ambassador...
milestomemories.com

Centurion Lounge at San Francisco Airport to Temporarily Close on Sep 6

Centurion Lounge at San Francisco Airport to Close on Sep 6. If you’re traveling through the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in the next few months, you will not be able to relax in the Centurion Lounge there. The Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport will be temporarily...
fatherpitt.com

White Motor Company Dealership, Oakland

Continuing our visits to car dealers of the past, we visit the White Motor Company dealer on Melwood Avenue, which has fortunately found a new use in the medical-industrial complex. White started in the automobile business with a successful steamer (more Whites were built than Stanleys), but as gasoline-powered cars...
sfrichmondreview.com

Joe’s Ice Cream Could Face Eviction: Building May Be Replaced

Since 1959, Joe’s Ice Cream has served generations of customers on Geary Boulevard in the Richmond District, but now it may get scooped up by market forces, along with its neighbor business, Cards And Comics Central. The property they are renting is in the process of being sold and...
eastcountytoday.net

$4 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in Antioch

An operation by the California Department of Cannabis Control Wednesday resulted in the seizure of nearly $4 million worth of cannabis in the City of Antioch. On August 31, DCC’s Law Enforcement Division (LED), with assistance of the Antioch Police Department, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Antioch City Code Enforcement, served eight search warrants on unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation’s in the city of Antioch located in residential homes.
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Lottery Scratchers Player Becomes 2nd to Win Record $20M Jackpot

A lucky woman in San Jose became the second lottery player this year to win the $20 million jackpot prize on a Scratchers ticket, according to the California Lottery. Mary Orozco was visiting the Hawaiian Islands when she found out she had the multimillion-dollar Set For Life Millionaire Edition ticket with the richest Scratchers award in California Lottery history.
oaklandside.org

Oakland gets not 1 but 2 large Pride celebrations for 2022

Since 2008, Oakland’s LGBTQ community has celebrated Pride on the first weekend in September with a parade and a holiday weekend’s-worth of festivities all around town. But Oakland Pride has had to drastically scale back its activities over the past two years, moving the celebration entirely online in 2020 and 2021 due to financial difficulties and the effects of the pandemic.
