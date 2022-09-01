Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
Help Wanted: Bay Area school district asks parents if teachers can move in amid soaring rents
Most teachers struggle to make ends meet and with the high cost of living in the Bay Area, so one school district is asking parents for help by renting out extra rooms.
San Francisco has community pools, hotel day passes for swimming away Labor Day heat wave
From community pools to fancy dips, quick ways to keep it cool.
48hills.org
Wild ride: SF rapper Rymeezee breaks down city life on latest album ‘Turbulence’
The 415 is home to many of the Bay Area’s most versatile and creative wordsmiths. Though they don’t always get the same love as their Oakland or LA counterparts, Frisco’s emcees are among my personal favorites—often speaking on relatable topics in subversive, funky, and down-to-earth ways that stretch the definitions of the genre.
There’s a good reason San Francisco has a PR problem
San Francisco’s tarnished image took yet another hit recently when two bigfoot New York Times reporters on the paper’s culture desk published an expansive thumb-sucker on the decamping of local art galleries to, of all places, Los Angeles. The reasons for the decline of San Francisco as an artistic mecca are many: culturally ignorant tech bros who don’t buy art, priced-out artists who can’t afford to create and the lamentable out-migration of rich people no longer here to buy, to name a few. But the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Pride celebrators to receive mpox vaccines
Oakland pride is one of three cities selected to receive added doses of the mpox vaccine. Local officials say the added federal allotment will be a big help. The shots will be free.
SFist
Convicted Real Estate Investor Victor Makras’s Son Trying to Open Pot Shop In Ingleside
Just after SF real estate magnate Victor Makras was found guilty of bank fraud, we learn his son is trying to turn over a new leaf with a proposed Ingleside-Mission Terrace cannabis dispensary. It was stunning news last week when politically well-connected San Francisco real estate mogul Victor Makras was...
Cool ideas to cool off in the Bay Area this Labor Day weekend
Here are some of the ways you can cool off this weekend and you don't have to go far!
Raising Cane's Berkeley store will no longer open as planned, according to the Louisiana-based fast food chain
"We are actively looking for other sites in the area."
RELATED PEOPLE
kalw.org
Uncuffed is Hiring for Our Community Advisory Board
The Advisory Board guides the direction of Uncuffed, and helps us stay true to our mission: to offer media training to people in the carceral system in order for them to develop job skills, express their humanity, and inspire change. The board also helps us navigate interpersonal and institutional challenges that come up while working in prisons. The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 15 at 11:59pm. Apply here.
7 Bay Area Citibank customers say $600K combined drained from accounts by online scammers
For some, that money represents most of their life savings. 7 On Your Side looked into how it might have happened.
Bay Area rapper P-Lo is a STUNNA at 'Live at Thrive City' concert
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Fans went wild for Bay Area-based rap superstar P-Lo, who headlined "Live at Thrive City," the Warriors summer concert series event, Friday night. His new album 'STUNNA' dropped the same day. It features guest artists E-40, Too Short, and LaRussell. He describes the record as positive and energetic. "And really just being able to overcome all obstacles in life. STUNNA is like a frequency, it's a confidence, STUNNA is more than myself, STUNNA can be you, STUNNA can be whoever," said P-Lo. "If you're a fan of P-Lo, you're a fan of yourself."P-Lo has become an ambassador...
milestomemories.com
Centurion Lounge at San Francisco Airport to Temporarily Close on Sep 6
Centurion Lounge at San Francisco Airport to Close on Sep 6. If you’re traveling through the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in the next few months, you will not be able to relax in the Centurion Lounge there. The Centurion Lounge at San Francisco International Airport will be temporarily...
IN THIS ARTICLE
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley man charged with dealing fentanyl, meth, cocaine in San Francisco Tenderloin
A Berkeley man is facing serious drug sales charges after being arrested on Oregon Street by the San Francisco Police Department earlier this month, according to police and court papers. San Francisco police arrested Luis Cruz, 28, on a warrant related to the alleged sales of narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine...
fatherpitt.com
White Motor Company Dealership, Oakland
Continuing our visits to car dealers of the past, we visit the White Motor Company dealer on Melwood Avenue, which has fortunately found a new use in the medical-industrial complex. White started in the automobile business with a successful steamer (more Whites were built than Stanleys), but as gasoline-powered cars...
SFist
City of Oakland Will Incinerate the 1,200 Pounds of Dead Fish That Have Turned Up in Lake Merritt
There’ll be a big fish fry in Oakland, but not the good kind. The toxic algal bloom that has killed literally tons of fish in Bay Area waters is leading to Oakland Public Works incinerating the 1,200 pounds of dead fish that were floating in Lake Merritt. The Dead...
sfrichmondreview.com
Joe’s Ice Cream Could Face Eviction: Building May Be Replaced
Since 1959, Joe’s Ice Cream has served generations of customers on Geary Boulevard in the Richmond District, but now it may get scooped up by market forces, along with its neighbor business, Cards And Comics Central. The property they are renting is in the process of being sold and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastcountytoday.net
$4 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in Antioch
An operation by the California Department of Cannabis Control Wednesday resulted in the seizure of nearly $4 million worth of cannabis in the City of Antioch. On August 31, DCC’s Law Enforcement Division (LED), with assistance of the Antioch Police Department, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Antioch City Code Enforcement, served eight search warrants on unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation’s in the city of Antioch located in residential homes.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Lottery Scratchers Player Becomes 2nd to Win Record $20M Jackpot
A lucky woman in San Jose became the second lottery player this year to win the $20 million jackpot prize on a Scratchers ticket, according to the California Lottery. Mary Orozco was visiting the Hawaiian Islands when she found out she had the multimillion-dollar Set For Life Millionaire Edition ticket with the richest Scratchers award in California Lottery history.
oaklandside.org
Oakland gets not 1 but 2 large Pride celebrations for 2022
Since 2008, Oakland’s LGBTQ community has celebrated Pride on the first weekend in September with a parade and a holiday weekend’s-worth of festivities all around town. But Oakland Pride has had to drastically scale back its activities over the past two years, moving the celebration entirely online in 2020 and 2021 due to financial difficulties and the effects of the pandemic.
KTVU FOX 2
Video: San Francisco resident records alleged open-air drug deal in Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco resident caught filming a blatant drug deal was apparently threatened with a knife by one of the people involved in the transaction. Elliot Quinones said he witnesses drug deals every day in the Tenderloin. He said it's like a fast food restaurant for drugs, right outside his window.
Comments / 0