KTLO
Britten runs for 237, 3 TDs as UAPB edges DII-opponent Lane
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) – Kayvon Britten rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns and Arkansas-Pine Bluff held on to defeat Division II Lane College 48-42 on Saturday night. The Golden Lions led throughout the second half but never by more than two scores. Jalen Macon’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Raequan Prince put UAPB up 48-35 late in the third quarter.
Reddies Split Double Header on Final Day of Invite
OWENSBORO, Kentucky - Henderson State finished day two of the Kentucky Wesleyan Invite with a win over Kentucky State University and a loss to Tiffin University. The Reddies started day two sweeping Kentucky State with a dominant team performance. In the last match of the day Henderson dropped the first two sets to Tiffin, rallied to win the third, but came up short in the fourth, ending their comeback.
North Little Rock hosts annual Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships
The fifth annual Great Southern Stone Skipping Championship was hosted on Lakewood Lake Number One in North Little Rock Saturday morning.
Ground attack inspires Warren comeback over White Hall
WARREN, Ark. – In front of a full Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium for the first regular season home game, the Warren Lumberjacks took down the White Hall Bulldogs by the final of 28-23 in comeback fashion Friday night, September 2, 2022. The game was somewhat of a homecoming for...
The Official Site of Henderson State Athletics
KATV
OBU announces sudden death of 21-year-old senior defensive lineman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Ouachita Baptist University announced Sunday the death of 21-year-old senior defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough. "Today the Ouachita community mourns the loss of senior Clark Yarbrough, who died this morning following a sudden collapse," the university, which is located in Arkadelphia, said on social media. According...
Razorbacks get first win in Trey Outlaw era
TEXARKANA — Quarterback Nate Wall went 11-17 passing for 130 yards and three touchdowns, and the Arkansas High Razorbacks earned their first win of the Trey Outlaw era with a 47-0 thrashing of the Dollarway Cardinals Friday night at Razorback Stadium. Courtland Loudermill had 172 rushing yards and...
Razorback game days positively impact Little Rock restaurants
Razorback football is officially underway after the Hogs won a tough battle between the Cincinnati Bearcats.
College football player dies following sudden collapse, university says
Clark Yarbrough, a senior defensive lineman who played for Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas, tragically passed away Sunday morning following a sudden collapse, the university announced on Twitter. Yarbrough was a Sports Management major and played in all 11 games last season for the Tigers. He was 21 years old.
Lloyd Bright takes top watermelon weigh-off prize
WASHINGTON – On Saturday, September 3, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market hosted an official watermelon weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth in Washington, Arkansas. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth provides official venues for growers to weigh several varieties of fruit and vegetables, including watermelons, across the country. The...
Caddo Valley dispensary sells 26 pounds in August
CADDO VALLEY — Local medical marijuana sales totaled 26.21 pounds in August, a couple of pounds shy from the same figure a month prior, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Medical marijuana patients spent $23.27 million in August at the state’s 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,245...
Why Sept. 4 is so important to the Little Rock Nine
This month marks the 65th anniversary of when the Little Rock nine tried, and made their way into Central High School.
Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter
There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup
Staff at Arkansas’ youth lockups forged the paperwork of students with disabilities to transfer them from special education classes to the GED program, internal emails show. The newly uncovered records further explain a suspicious increase in incarcerated youths obtaining GEDs last year. A state investigation in April found that teachers at the youth lockups — […] The post Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales for August
ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.27 million in August 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, according to the department of health. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 281 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms for our Labor Day
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon in Central Arkansas and more over the next few days.
Martha Mitchell’s Pine Bluff childhood home opens to the public
Martha Mitchell is best known for her outspoken behavior regarding the Watergate Scandal that resulted in President Nixon being ousted from office and her husband in jail. Mitchell was an informant for all of Nixon's administration's corrupt activities.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Central Arkansas has a chance of rain starting tonight
West Arkansas will get scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Central Arkansas won’t see any until tonight. This afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 90°. The rain chance will be a little higher tomorrow in Central Arkansas. Be...
Family, friends of Cabot bull rider injured in June holding benefit event Sept. 3
For the past few months, KARK News has been following a young Arkansas bull rider who was injured during the High School Rodeo Finals.
