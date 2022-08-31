ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Heart Of The High Plains: Colorful Closets

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Colorful Closets Executive Directors Lindsey Wing and Keely Brown are no strangers to each other. “Keely and I went to high school together, not so long ago,” Wing joked. “Kind of a long time ago.” And they’re no strangers to a purpose. “Different paths have led us to where we kind […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Community Market continues Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday. According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Potter County, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
Potter County, TX
Government
kgncnewsnow.com

Fatal Accident Outside Amarillo

A fatal vehicle accident occurred on August 28th at 7:40 PM. William Grady Lambert walked east on Farm to Market Road 2575, ten miles east of Amarillo. A Driver in a Ford F-150 was driving into the sun and attempted to miss the pedestrian but was too late. Lambert was...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Sites#Courthouses#The Confusion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
KFDA

TxDOT announces over $1.46 billion for new construction to the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’ll be seeing road construction for some time thanks to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT). Both announced recently the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an...
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home

UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Father, son shot by 2 men who tried to rob them

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A father and son were shot by two men who tried to rob them. According to Amarillo police, officers were dispatched to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Eddison Apartments. They found two males with gunshot wounds. The victims told police that two...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Natural Grocers Building a New Store in Amarillo

Amarillo has a great place to get organic foods and super healthy foods. This place is getting a new home. Natural Grocers is getting a new location in Amarillo. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Colorado by Margaret and Philip Isley. Since opening that first store, they have over 163 stores in 20 states.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

West Texas A&M University campus stadium renamed

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday morning West Texas A&M University held a ceremony to kick off their first season in the Bain Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. The Bain and Schaeffer families, WT officials and members of the community gathered for the renaming of the stadium, acknowledging the Bain and Schaeffers families continued support and generosity to […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Semi rollover on I-40 detours traffic near Groom

Update: 7:15 p.m. According to a social media post from TxDOT Amarillo, traffic is back to normal. Update: 4:30 p.m. According to Sergeant Cindy Barkley with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of the semi lost control, which caused the vehicle to roll over. Barkley stated that no injuries were reported. According to […]
GROOM, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy