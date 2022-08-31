Read full article on original website
Canyon High School Mistakenly Blamed For Racial Slurs
Have you ever heard of mistaken identity? It's honestly a pretty common thing, but this one is a bit different. This isn't a story about a person with a mistaken identity. No, this is an ENTIRE SCHOOL caught up in a mess. It all started with a high school volleyball...
Heart Of The High Plains: Colorful Closets
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Colorful Closets Executive Directors Lindsey Wing and Keely Brown are no strangers to each other. “Keely and I went to high school together, not so long ago,” Wing joked. “Kind of a long time ago.” And they’re no strangers to a purpose. “Different paths have led us to where we kind […]
Marble and the West Texas A&M Buffalo a Record Waiting to Happen
If you grew up in Canyon or attended West Texas A&M University you probably know the way around the campus with your eyes shut. One of the central areas you visited was the Pedestrian Mall on campus. Every incoming freshman probably took their first photo here in front of that...
Amarillo Community Market continues Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday. According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners […]
Have You Heard of the Eyeball Killer and His Connection With Amarillo?
I am fascinated with serial killers, heck killers in general. I have studied many of them. I even have a favorite serial killer, which should really be a red flag, right? Really it's not. One of my favorite channels to watch is Investigation Discovery, that shouldn't be a surprise at...
Officers investigating shooting on SE 11th near Grand
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to Sgt. Carla Burr, officers with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred around 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of SE 11th. Burr stated that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of SE 11th Ave. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Fatal Accident Outside Amarillo
A fatal vehicle accident occurred on August 28th at 7:40 PM. William Grady Lambert walked east on Farm to Market Road 2575, ten miles east of Amarillo. A Driver in a Ford F-150 was driving into the sun and attempted to miss the pedestrian but was too late. Lambert was...
Win Tickets to See Wade Bowen Live at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair is just around the corner, and this year it's got some fun things happening. This year at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair they introduced a new concert series called Dancin' in the Dirt. According to Brady Ragland with the Amarillo Tri-State Fair, We're going to unveil a...
If You Have To Make A Statement In Amarillo, Try To Plan Better
As I was patiently waiting for the light to turn green at Soncy and I-40, I gazed across the intersection and found myself left with several questions. The main question I found myself asking was why someone would do this. Then I became hyper focused on the amateur level job that was done.
Get Your Fall Fun on in Canyon in Time for Autumn Kick Off
When you think of small-town family fun you probably think immediately of Canyon. They know how to put on a great time. I mean you can't get bigger than their Fourth of July Celebration. They just know how to put on a good time. So you have to just know...
Nothing To Be Scared Of; Just Big Scary Tarantulas In Amarillo
Earlier today, a coworker sent a link to me of a social media post. In it, a person who is obviously not from the Texas panhandle (that's how they start the post) seemed very concerned about the tarantula that had decided to make itself at home in their home. It's...
abc7amarillo.com
New execution date set for man who killed 3 Amarillo teenagers in their sleep
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A new execution date was set for a man who killed three Amarillo teenagers in their sleep. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed John Lezell Balentine, 53, is scheduled to be executed on February 8, 2023. On January 21, 1998, Balentine crawled through the...
KFDA
TxDOT announces over $1.46 billion for new construction to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’ll be seeing road construction for some time thanks to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT). Both announced recently the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an...
Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home
UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
Texas Is Getting Fatter. What About Potter & Randall County?
I'm a total sucker for studies. I swear, it doesn't even matter what the study is, I'm here for it. Studies are an imperfect science, at times, and I think that's why I like them so much. It's just a "sample size" that they base the study off of, then turn it into an average.
Evictions are on the rise, according to Potter County officials
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with Potter County, there has been an increase in evictions. Justice of the Peace Precinct One Debbie Horn said the main factor for evictions is nonpayment of rent and breach of contract. Constable Precinct One Darryl Wertz said in 2021, he brought in $61,000 in revenue with civil […]
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police: Father, son shot by 2 men who tried to rob them
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A father and son were shot by two men who tried to rob them. According to Amarillo police, officers were dispatched to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Eddison Apartments. They found two males with gunshot wounds. The victims told police that two...
Natural Grocers Building a New Store in Amarillo
Amarillo has a great place to get organic foods and super healthy foods. This place is getting a new home. Natural Grocers is getting a new location in Amarillo. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Colorado by Margaret and Philip Isley. Since opening that first store, they have over 163 stores in 20 states.
West Texas A&M University campus stadium renamed
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday morning West Texas A&M University held a ceremony to kick off their first season in the Bain Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. The Bain and Schaeffer families, WT officials and members of the community gathered for the renaming of the stadium, acknowledging the Bain and Schaeffers families continued support and generosity to […]
Semi rollover on I-40 detours traffic near Groom
Update: 7:15 p.m. According to a social media post from TxDOT Amarillo, traffic is back to normal. Update: 4:30 p.m. According to Sergeant Cindy Barkley with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of the semi lost control, which caused the vehicle to roll over. Barkley stated that no injuries were reported. According to […]
