While the offense was lackluster at times, South Carolina's defense and special teams came to play, especially in the second half of the team's 35-14 win over Georgia State. Freshman defensive back DQ Smith became the first Gamecock since Derek Watson in 2000 to return a blocked punt for a touchdown and was joined by senior Ahmarean Brown who accomplished the same feat shortly after.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO