USC Gamecock

Gamecock football rides impressive special teams, second half defensive showing to victory

While the offense was lackluster at times, South Carolina's defense and special teams came to play, especially in the second half of the team's 35-14 win over Georgia State. Freshman defensive back DQ Smith became the first Gamecock since Derek Watson in 2000 to return a blocked punt for a touchdown and was joined by senior Ahmarean Brown who accomplished the same feat shortly after.
COLUMBIA, SC
Analysis: South Carolina handles Georgia State in season opener despite offensive struggles

South Carolina opened its second season under head coach Shane Beamer with a win, beating Georgia State 35-14. After a scoreless first quarter, South Carolina got on the board early in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run by running back MarShawn Lloyd. The redshirt sophomore had two touchdowns on the day, including a 16-yard touchdown catch. Lloyd tallied 61 total yards in the opener.
