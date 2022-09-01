Read full article on original website
USC Gamecock
Gamecock football rides impressive special teams, second half defensive showing to victory
While the offense was lackluster at times, South Carolina's defense and special teams came to play, especially in the second half of the team's 35-14 win over Georgia State. Freshman defensive back DQ Smith became the first Gamecock since Derek Watson in 2000 to return a blocked punt for a touchdown and was joined by senior Ahmarean Brown who accomplished the same feat shortly after.
USC Gamecock
Analysis: South Carolina handles Georgia State in season opener despite offensive struggles
South Carolina opened its second season under head coach Shane Beamer with a win, beating Georgia State 35-14. After a scoreless first quarter, South Carolina got on the board early in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run by running back MarShawn Lloyd. The redshirt sophomore had two touchdowns on the day, including a 16-yard touchdown catch. Lloyd tallied 61 total yards in the opener.
USC Gamecock
PHOTOS: South Carolina football kicks off 2022 season with win over Georgia State
The Gamecocks began their 2022 season by hosting Georgia State on Sept. 3, 2022. South Carolina won 35-14 and retired former player Jadeveon Clowney's jersey during halftime.
USC Gamecock
Analysis: No. 4 Gamecock women's soccer beats Furman, extends season-opening undefeated run
No. 4 South Carolina women's soccer scored three goals in route to securing a victory against Furman at home on Sunday. The Gamecocks were on the front foot from the first minute to the last, consistently pinning the visitors back in their own half throughout the 3-0 home victory. "Every...
