JONESBORO, Ark. (9/3/22) – A potent offense and stout defense lifted the Arkansas State football team to a dominant 58-3 season-opening win over Grambling State Saturday night at Centennial Bank Stadium. A-State (1-0) pounded out 339 yards on the ground and 233 through the air for 572 yards of...

JONESBORO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO