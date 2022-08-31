Read full article on original website
Mayville State’s Passa honored again by NSAA
BISMARCK–The North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) announced its third edition of volleyball players-of-the-week honors Monday. Elora Passa of Mayville State (N.D.) was selected as Attacker of the Week. Olivia Galas of Bellevue (Neb.) was chosen as the Setter-of-the-Week. Laura Babcock of Presentation (S.D.) was named as the Defender-of-the-Week. NSAA...
Huskers finish off UND late 38-17
UND (0-1) rallied from a 10-point deficit to knot the game at 17 late in the third quarter, but the Cornhuskers (1-1) struck for 21 unanswered to come away with the victory. Isaiah Smith enjoyed his third 100-yard rushing game of his career, pacing the Fighting Hawks with 109 yards on just 10 carries. Tyler Hoosman scampered for 41 yards and a score on 10 carries of his own in his first game in the green and white.
