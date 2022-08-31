Read full article on original website
South Fargo Dairy Queen closes over rent dispute
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) — The Osgood Dairy Queen in south Fargo closed abruptly after a rent dispute. A sign is posted on the door that says, “this location is closed.”. In a social media post, the operators say they were unable “to come to a reasonable lease agreement with the landlord of this property and cannot afford the rent”. They encouraged their customers to continue to support their South Moorhead location.
Fatal single-vehicle crash in Fargo at the tri-level interchange
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A single-vehicle fatal crash occurred around Saturday afternoon northbound at the tri-level interchange of Interstate 29 in Fargo when the car left the roadway and struck a concrete support pillar, which supports the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94. After impact, the car came to rest...
2 crashes at tri-level interchange leave 1 dead, another injured
FARGO (KFGO) – One man is dead and another suffered serious injuries after two separate crashes at the tri-level interchange in Fargo over the weekend. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the victim of Saturday’s crash was 33-year-old Zachery Noble of West Fargo. The Highway Patrol says around...
Mayville State’s Passa honored again by NSAA
BISMARCK–The North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) announced its third edition of volleyball players-of-the-week honors Monday. Elora Passa of Mayville State (N.D.) was selected as Attacker of the Week. Olivia Galas of Bellevue (Neb.) was chosen as the Setter-of-the-Week. Laura Babcock of Presentation (S.D.) was named as the Defender-of-the-Week. NSAA...
Mandan and Shanley move up in 11AA FB poll, Jamestown remains #1 in 11A
(KFGO/KNFL) This week found some movement in the North Dakota Class 11AA football rankings. With Sheyenne’s loss to Fargo Davies on Friday night, and Mandan’s win over Bismarck Century, the Braves vault to the top spot. Shanley moves up to #2 after a wild 41-35 win over West...
Special Teams Spark Bison to 56-14 Football Win Over Drake
(NDSU Athletics) FARGO-Touchdowns on a blocked field goal and punt return sparked No. 1-ranked North Dakota State to a 56-14 victory over Drake in the football season opener for both teams Saturday, Sept. 3, before a crowd of 15,951 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. NDSU’s Jake Kava...
