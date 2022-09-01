ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NHS staff vacancies at highest level since records began

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lehkc_0hdmlLaz00

Around one in 10 full-time equivalent posts in the NHS in England were vacant at the end of June, the highest proportion since current records began in 2018, new figures show.

The NHS Digital data shows that there were 132,139 full-time equivalent vacancies across the health service , the highest since the previous peak of 111,864 at the end of June 2019.

In London, around one in eight (12.5 per cent) posts were vacant, with a record 30,506 vacancies across acute, ambulance, community, mental health and specialist services.

The figures also show there were a record 46,828 full-time equivalent nursing vacancies in England at the end of June.

Are you affected by this story? Email matt.mathers@independent.co.uk

The data comes as the health services face what threatens to be the worst winter in its history, with the twin threat of a surge in Covid and flu cases.

It is feared that an early flu season – coupled with rising levels of the virus as people spend more time indoors during the colder months – could place further pressure on the NHS, which is already battling huge waiting lists and delays in ambulance services.

Britain has not had a flu season since before the pandemic and immunity levels are low as a result, experts say.

Earlier this year Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency, warned that she is planning for an “influenza wave”.

“While we normally don’t see influenza really kick off until the end of November to December, that might happen as early as late September-October – that’s what we’re planning for,” Ms Hopkins told a webinar hosted by the Royal Society of Medicine in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQMrC_0hdmlLaz00

Ms Hopkins said that she and her colleagues watched Australia “very, very carefully”. Flu season there started early and rose quickly among all age groups, she said.

Earlier this month, Tony Blair’s Institute for Global Change urged ministers to introduce compulsory face masks on public transport again this winter to reduce the spread of Covid or risk the already stretched NHS becoming overwhelmed.

The former prime minister’s Institute for Global Change said a “perfect storm” of unprecedented demand and reduced capacity will see hospital wards fill up to create “the worst crisis in the NHS’s history”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

NHS doctor urges people to ‘beg, borrow or steal’ to go privately as health service at breaking point

A senior NHS consultant is urging people to “beg, borrow or steal” to pay for private treatment because the health service is “on the brink of disaster”.“From a safety point of view, my department is stretched beyond capacity. The same is true for almost every A&E in the UK at almost any given time,” Dr Emma Jones warned.Every day she saw evidence in her hospital and beyond that the whole NHS, not just accident and emergency, is at breaking point, she said.Analysis of the latest government figures suggests up to 500 people are dying every week in England because...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

NHS hospitals to spend millions on crippling energy costs this winter

The NHS faces paying millions on rising energy bills for hospitals, with fees set to double in the next year.Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is set to pay £2m extra per month in January and February next year, according to an investigation published in the British Medical Journal.The report reveals that hospitals have warned that their energy bills are set to double over winter, which will eat into budgets for frontline staff and patient care. Earlier this year NHS leaders warned that inflation rates were “wiping out” large parts of the NHS budget, while research from the Institute for Fiscal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Midwife officially launches review into maternity care at scandal-hit NHS trust

A senior midwife has urged families and staff members of an NHS trust embroiled in a scandal over baby deaths to come forward as an independent review into maternity failings was officially launched.Donna Ockenden is set to lead the investigation after some 100 mothers wrote to the then health secretary Sajid Javid to criticise the thematic review of maternity incidents at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH).To date, dozens of babies are believed to have died or been left with serious injuries as a result of care at the trust, which runs Nottingham’s City Hospital and Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC).The families of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Ambulance waits ‘number one winter priority’ for NHS – Barclay

Cutting ambulance waiting times will be the “number one priority” for the health service in England this winter, the Health Secretary said, as he took aim at NHS bureaucracy.Steve Barclay claimed he wanted to “stimulate a conversation” about backroom staffing in the NHS as he set out its preparations for the winter.In what could be his final speech as Health Secretary ahead of the new prime minister’s arrival, Mr Barclay described ambulance handover times as the “number one priority for the department and for NHS England” over the winter.“You will have seen this is not just my number one priority...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

London hospitals set to double up patients in wards to tackle winter crisis

NHS trusts across London are set to start moving patients from A&E onto wards “irrespective” of whether there are beds available, The Independent has learned.The new model, which involves moving patients every two hours out of A&E and onto wards called acute medical units, has prompted concerns that patients could be “double lodged” on hospital wards.The move follows the trial of a new system by North Bristol NHS Trust last month, which said it would be moving three patients every hour from A&E onto wards in a bid to address severe ambulance handover delays.On Thursday, health secretary Steve Barclay said...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Girl, 12, diagnosed with brain tumour after trip to Specsavers dies before £200K raised for treatment

A 12-year-old girl diagnosed with a brain tumour after a routine trip to the opticians has tragically died while her family battled to raise £200,000 for treatment unavailable on the NHS.Grace Kelly went to Specsavers for a check-up when opticians discovered swelling behind her eyes in August 2021.The schoolgirl was referred to Leicester Royal Infirmary where an MRI scan discovered she had a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) tumour the size of a 50p piece.Grace, of Oadby, Leicestershire, underwent an eight-hour operation and several courses of both radiotherapy and chemotherapy, but despite this gruelling treatment a scan revealed the tumour had...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#Influenza#Britain#Uk#Nhs Digital
The Independent

Woman shares surprising symptom that led her to being diagnosed with blood cancer

A newly-wed bride has encouraged others to trust their “gut feelings” and “check their lumps” after being diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer the day before her 28th birthday.Courtney Wilson-Calder from Leeds found a bulge on her neck earlier this year, but when she spoke to doctors in March, they told her it was just “swollen lymph nodes”.When it grew and became painful, the hairdresser went to see a specialist who told her it could be cancer. “I spent time away from work with loved ones who helped me come to terms with what I could be...
HEALTH
The Guardian

Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hundreds of doctors angry over new pay deal likely to leave NHS, survey reveals

Hundreds of doctors in Wales are now more likely to leave the Welsh NHS as a result of a “disappointing” pay deal announced last month, the British Medical Association has warned.More than a third of the 1,397 doctors who responded to the BMA Cymru survey said they are angry over the Welsh Government’s offer of a 4.5% wage increase.Some 79% of them said the below inflation pay rise, which will apply to consultants, junior doctors and GPs, had further decreased morale.Three times as many members responded to their survey compared with last year, which the BMA said shows the strength...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi investing £10.3 million in Buckinghamshire supermarkets

Budget supermarket giant Aldi plans to invest more than £10.3 million into new and upgraded stores across Buckinghamshire. The plan includes a new store in Milton Keynes while a branch in Amersham is already being built. The investment is part of the retailer's rapid expansion drive in recent years....
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

How Conservative members chose Liz Truss as the next prime minister

Liz Truss will be the next prime minister, having been selected as the new Tory leader, but did you get a vote in that election? The overwhelmingly likely response is no.The way in which she has won the keys to Downing Street is a result of the UK having a parliamentary democracy. Here is a look at how the contest worked and who got to vote in it.– Who chose the winner?The Conservative Party is in power in Westminster because Boris Johnson led it to an overwhelming victory in the 2019 general election.He was forced out by his own MPs...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Voices: Liz Truss prepares to enter the lion’s den of No 10, besieged on all sides

Liz Truss’s margin of victory was not quite decisive enough to give her the kind of authority she needs as she enters office facing the most daunting situation that has greeted any recent prime minister.Rishi Sunak did better than the opinion polls of Conservative members predicted, although not quite well enough to launch immediate speculation about how he would be readying his next leadership bid while he waited for his opponent to fail.He won 43 per cent of the vote, four points higher than the best figure predicted for him by the pollsters – Opinium Research, which was closest...
WORLD
The Independent

Labour: Cost of after-school clubs has risen more than £800 a year since 2010

Labour has accused the Government of “failing children and families” as it said the cost of after-school clubs has risen by more than £800 a year since the Conservatives came into power.According to analysis from the opposition, the price of after-school childcare for primary age children has increased 1.5 times faster than other items such as food and clothing since 2010.Labour says the average family is now spending more on after-school clubs than on their weekly food shop.Our zombie government is failing children and families. Labour’s plans would deliver the fresh start our country needsBridget PhillipsonShadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson...
U.K.
The Independent

How Boris Johnson became the architect of his own downfall

Few falls from political grace have been as abrupt and as vertiginous as that of Boris Johnson, ousted from 10 Downing Street little more than three years after his arrival.Elected on a wave of enthusiasm from both Conservative party members and MPs, Johnson initially seemed an unstoppable phenomenon – one of those rare politicians not only instantly recognisable to the public but also liked by large swathes of them, sparking enthusiasm among constituencies formerly unattainable to the Tories.Promising to take the UK to the fabled “sunlit uplands” of Brexit, he presented himself – and was accepted by many voters...
POLITICS
The Independent

How to avoid the hike in Heathrow travel costs

A trick to avoid the hike in the cost of taking public transport between central London and Heathrow Airport has emerged.Several online blogs are advising budget-conscious travellers they can sidestep a 57% fare increase by adding just a few minutes to their journey.Discounts for off-peak travel on London Underground and Elizabeth line trains from Zone 1 to Heathrow were scrapped on Sunday.This means adult pay-as-you-go fares outside the morning and evening peak periods have risen from £3.50 to £5.50 on the Tube, and from £10.80 to £12.80 on the Elizabeth line.But London Underground passengers travelling on the Piccadilly line to...
TRAVEL
The Independent

What’s next for Liz Truss? The new Tory leader’s first days

Liz Truss has been named the new leader of the Conservative Party.She garnered the most votes from Tory party members to beat rival Rishi Sunak in the contest to succeed Boris Johnson, as was widely expected.Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs, made the formal announcement on Monday.Here is a look at what comes next for Ms Truss.– September 5 2022Following her emergence as the new Conservative leader and her acceptance speech in Westminster, Ms Truss is expected to spend the rest of the day finalising her choices for Cabinet and wider ministerial roles and...
POLITICS
BBC

South Tyneside Hospital's childbirth services to resume in November

A hospital birthing centre which closed because of "significant" staffing problems will reopen from the beginning of November. Mums-to-be have had to travel to Sunderland to give birth since the closure of the unit at South Tyneside Hospital in January. The NHS trust running it has invested £680,000 to strengthen...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

The Independent

824K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy