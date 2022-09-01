ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Hernando deputies called to remove 6-foot alligator from Wendy's parking lot

By Douglas Jones
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COCMb_0hdmlKiG00

Florida sheriff's deputies got a call to remove a large alligator seen "loitering" in a Wendy's parking lot north of Tampa.

Police said they had to call in Florida Fish and Wildlife officers to come to remove the gator for the safety of customers.

Images posted to Facebook showed the gator being put into the back of a vehicle to be taken to another location out of the way of humans and domestic animals.

The Hernando County Sheriff's office said, "deputies were quickly dispatched to assess the situation."

It was unclear exactly where Florida Fish and Wildlife took the alligator.

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

77-year-old Florida woman attacked by gator at retirement community

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has identified the victim in Saturday’s alligator attack in Bradenton as a 77-year-old woman. The FWC said that at around 6 p.m., a call came in about a 7-foot-11-inch alligator attacking a woman at a pond on Ellsworth Avenue in the Del Webb retirement community.
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hernando, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Argument leads to shooting near Brooksville gas station, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Brooksville. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on South Broad Street after Hernando County deputies received a report of a shooting "in or a near" the parking lot of the 7-Eleven along that roadway.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Domestic Animals#Gator#Loitering#Florida Fish And Wildlife
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
995qyk.com

How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever

How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever. A pictorial? LOL. There are 3 strategies involved here. It’s tough to park at the beach. Been doing it for 15 years, many of them for free before most cities implemented pay parking along every beach area parking nook and cranny. I get it. Check out my Top 3 Pinellas Beaches Parking Tips below. LOL. And I’ll tell you how I guarantee parking every time I go the the beach. Every time. At the end of this story.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy