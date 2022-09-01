Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Basketball: Illini showing interest in 2024's Drew McKenna
2024 shooting guard, Drew McKenna, has been offered by 16 programs, including the Illinois basketball program. McKenna, a 6-foot-8 shooting guard, released a list of his 16 offers on August 25, which included the Illini. The four-star wing hails from Glenelg County High School in Maryland...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois loses heartbreaker in Bloomington, sending them home 1-1
After an explosive start to the season over Wyoming, Illinois took a trip across the Indiana state line to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Illinois took the field on the opening kickoff after electing to receive. While the opening drive fizzled out after the first play, the defense...
spotonillinois.com
City of Gibson City Council met Aug. 22
Here is the agenda provided by the council: * Roll Call* Pledge of Allegiance * Approval of Minutes * Recognition of Visitors * Treasurer's Report - Treasurer Scott Shull * Administrative Report - Administrative Assistant Peggy... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 18:36. 18:34. 18:05. 18:05. 17:46. 15:36.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release two inmates sentenced in Coles County during week ending Sept. 10
There are two inmates sentenced to jail in Coles County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 10. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Beaulyza T. Henderson for a sex crime. Beaulyza T. Henderson... Posted...
Comments / 0