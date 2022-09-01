ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chicagostarmedia.com

Best dressed at Service Club of Chicago’s ‘Day on the Terrace’

Over 300 guests—each and every one dressed to impress—gathered together for the annual Service Club of Chicago’s fashionable luncheon and fashion show fundraiser, “Day on the Terrace” at the Peninsula. Themed “Cinema Paradiso,” this first look at fall fashion featured looks from some of the...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Who did it best? A few of Chicago’s TOP parties with a purpose

Pre-COVID, Chicago’s social scene was thriving, with nonprofits bringing in record fundraising numbers and packing venues. During COVID, events were hosted online, still bringing in good money but certainly lacking in excitement. Now, two years later, we are surprised to discover there was a silver lining for events, thanks to the pandemic. Now, more than ever, people are starved for social interaction. They want to see their friends again and rub shoulders with other like-minded people to support events and causes they believe in. Fundraisers sell out in record time, event planners have become more creative with attendees being the beneficiaries of brand-new party venues and exciting new ideas and, most importantly, fundraising goals are almost always exceeded. It seems we all have a newfound appreciation for what we had lost.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

A round up of Chicago's top stories

Highland Park’s reschedules 4th of July concert for Sept. 4 at Madame ZuZu’s. The 16-year-old Bitter Jester Music Festival’s 4th of July grand finale was canceled in the wake of the Highland Park parade tragedy. The concert has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Billy Corgan’s Madame ZuZu’s, 1876 1st St., Highland Park. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome at the door but are not required. Proceeds will support local businesses affected by the tragic July 4th events.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Back in business: New and notable start-ups

Opening a new business is hard work. Maintaining a business is even harder. And in a world where political and economic volatility seems to be the new normal, today’s entrepreneurs truly need nerves of steel. Yet, in 2021, more people in Illinois opted to throw their hats in the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
chicagostarmedia.com

Photos: Cardinals blank Cubs at Busch 8-0

Home runs by Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Edman sparked an 8-0 victory by the St. Louis Cardinals over the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy