Pre-COVID, Chicago’s social scene was thriving, with nonprofits bringing in record fundraising numbers and packing venues. During COVID, events were hosted online, still bringing in good money but certainly lacking in excitement. Now, two years later, we are surprised to discover there was a silver lining for events, thanks to the pandemic. Now, more than ever, people are starved for social interaction. They want to see their friends again and rub shoulders with other like-minded people to support events and causes they believe in. Fundraisers sell out in record time, event planners have become more creative with attendees being the beneficiaries of brand-new party venues and exciting new ideas and, most importantly, fundraising goals are almost always exceeded. It seems we all have a newfound appreciation for what we had lost.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO