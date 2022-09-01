ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

chicagostarmedia.com

Back in business: New and notable start-ups

Opening a new business is hard work. Maintaining a business is even harder. And in a world where political and economic volatility seems to be the new normal, today’s entrepreneurs truly need nerves of steel. Yet, in 2021, more people in Illinois opted to throw their hats in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fitness Friday: Pickleball-mania taking the world by storm

This weekend, the world's best professional pickleball players will be in Highland Park for the Association of Pickleball Professionals Chicago Open. FOX 32's Anita Blanton takes a swing at the sport that's taking the world by storm, with APP Tour founder and Libertyville native Ken Herrmann.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Who did it best? A few of Chicago’s TOP parties with a purpose

Pre-COVID, Chicago’s social scene was thriving, with nonprofits bringing in record fundraising numbers and packing venues. During COVID, events were hosted online, still bringing in good money but certainly lacking in excitement. Now, two years later, we are surprised to discover there was a silver lining for events, thanks to the pandemic. Now, more than ever, people are starved for social interaction. They want to see their friends again and rub shoulders with other like-minded people to support events and causes they believe in. Fundraisers sell out in record time, event planners have become more creative with attendees being the beneficiaries of brand-new party venues and exciting new ideas and, most importantly, fundraising goals are almost always exceeded. It seems we all have a newfound appreciation for what we had lost.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Best dressed at Service Club of Chicago’s ‘Day on the Terrace’

Over 300 guests—each and every one dressed to impress—gathered together for the annual Service Club of Chicago’s fashionable luncheon and fashion show fundraiser, “Day on the Terrace” at the Peninsula. Themed “Cinema Paradiso,” this first look at fall fashion featured looks from some of the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan

CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicagoans come together for ‘Money for Mongo’ Fundraiser

CHICAGO — Bears fans and wrestling fans gathered Saturday to help support Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael as he continues his fight against A.L.S. Several wrestling legends took to the ring Saturday to share stories and fond memories of McMichael, including Ric Flair, Mick Foley and Jeff Jarrett. “I really believe we have to look out for […]
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

A Year to Remember

Skokie Country Club Has Plenty to Celebrate: Its Founding and Its U.S. Open Centennial. Every quarter century or so, private clubs celebrate a meaningful anniversary. In the Chicago area, many golf clubs — from Exmoor to Glen View — have been commemorating their sesquicentennials (also known as 125th anniversaries).
SKOKIE, IL
CBS Chicago

A tour of Mackinac Island, Chicago vacation spot named Best Island in Continental U.S.

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (CBS) -- As travelers hit the road this holiday weekend – there is one destination not too far from Chicago that took the number one spot for the Best Island in the Continental U.S. by readers of Travel + Leisure.Mackinac Island is the quintessential vacation spot for Chicagoans – as it has been for more than a century.Mackinac Island sits between the Upper and Lower peninsulas of Michigan – just east of the Mackinac Bridge that connects the peninsulas, and also just east north and east of where the Straits of Mackinac connect Lake Michigan with Lake Huron.A...
CHICAGO, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Fall Festivals in Lake County 2022

Ah yes, autumn! The aromas of pumpkin spice, brisk air and and a huge selection of delicious treats. This is the guide to fall festivals in Lake County 2022. Each is an opportunity to be social and support the local businesses that make up Lake County. While out and about,...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Humboldt Park street festival shut down early due to shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-running street festival in Humboldt Park was abruptly shut down after chaos erupted Saturday night. Police shut down the 29th annual Fiesta Boricua at least a half hour early. Witnesses told CBS 2 a few adults started fighting at the festival. Officers could be heard over scanner calling to the scene  over reports of people throwing bottles.After the festival shut down, police confirmed there was a shooting a block away. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen from the 1200 block of North Washtenaw to Mount Sinai...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Here’s Where To Get The Decadent Chocolate Cake From The Bear Right Here In Chicago

 Loaf Lounge recently opened in Avondale, and they’re already famous for their chocolate cake. That’s because owner Sarah Mispagel served as a consultant on The Bear, the wildly popular FX show starring Jeremy Allen White, and created the incredible cake that Marcus (played by Lionel Boyce) makes on screen.  Now, Loaf Lounge is selling slices of that iconic, and delicious chocolate cake for $7.50. If you’re a fan of the show and have been dreaming about the rich chocolate cake, head over to the small but mighty new cafe. The cake isn’t the only thing on the menu. Filled with amazing fresh loaves of bread, pastries, (An almond bear claw, chocolate croissants, and more), and coffee from Logan Square’s Four Letter Word, Loaf Lounge has it all. 
CHICAGO, IL

