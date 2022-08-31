Read full article on original website
Best Dividend Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 4 For Your List
4 Top Dividend Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today. Dividend stocks are a type of stock that pays regular cash dividends to shareholders. Dividend stocks are popular with stock market investors because they provide a consistent source of income. Many dividend stocks also have the potential to generate high returns over the long term. For example, dividend stocks tend to outperform other types of stocks during periods of high inflation. Given the current economic conditions, dividend stocks could be an attractive investment throughout the remainder of 2022 and beyond.
Reasons to Add Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Sempra Energy’s SRE ongoing systematic investments in infrastructure development, efficient debt management and continuous progress in liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) projects are likely to drive its performance in the long run. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment...
6 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Now and Never Sell
Even as the bear market lingers, investors might be surprised to learn that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) still holds the title of most valuable publicly traded company, with its market cap recently clocking in at $2.55 trillion. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that even in the midst of the ongoing meltdown in technology stocks, the iPhone maker has outperformed the broader indexes and many of its peers.
Here's Why EQT Corporation (EQT) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Stitch Fix Stock Dropped 16% in August
Fashion web site Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) lost 16% of its stock value in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There was no new specific to the company, so it seems that the decline was due more to pessimism about the company's prospects amid declining sales and management changes.
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
Why Ball Stock Plunged 24% in August
Shares of Ball (NYSE: BALL) plunged 24% for August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the aluminum can maker's second-quarter report beat Wall Street sales estimates, but widely missed earnings expectations. Consumer demand was much lower than expected as inflation continues to take a toll on...
Why I Own PubMatic Stock
The digital advertising market is growing rapidly, and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) looks ready to make the most of it. As one of the top dogs helping publishers monetize their open ad inventory, PubMatic has seen tremendous growth, surpassing other rivals in the space. Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
What Does Bath & Body Works, Inc.'s (NYSE:BBWI) Share Price Indicate?
Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Bath & Body Works’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.
How Much Upside is Left in Quest Resource (QRHC)? Wall Street Analysts Think 63%
Shares of Quest Resource (QRHC) have gained 56.4% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.38, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $12 indicates a potential upside of 62.6%.
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 28% Upside in Everbridge (EVBG): Here's What You Should Know
Shares of Everbridge (EVBG) have gained 20.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $39.23, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $50.11 indicates a potential upside of 27.7%.
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Globant (GLOB) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
The 2 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Load Up On in September
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has had an off year. Through the first eight months of 2022, Berkshire's shares have lost over 7% of their value. Still, the diversified holding company's stock has drastically outperformed the broader markets this year. Over this same period, the S&P 500 has dipped by 17.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has retreated by 13.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite has plunged by an unsightly 25.6%.
Should Value Investors Buy Central Puerto (CEPU) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
3 Reasons Why RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Why O-I Glass (OI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Will Kroger (KR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Kroger (KR). This company, which is in the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
