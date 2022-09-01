Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Damian Priest Would Like To See Santos Escobar Join The Judgment Day
During a recent appearance on the “Cultaholic” podcast, Damian Priest name-dropped Santos Escobar as someone he’d like to see join him, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day faction. Additionally, Priest commented on The Judgment Day’s relationship with Triple H, and more. You can...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew McIntyre Talks Song Choice For Clash At The Castle Entrance
Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Drew McIntyre discussed his choice to use his old “Broken Dreams” theme song at Clash at the Castle. You can read a few highlights and watch the whole interview below:. On reviving the former theme for his entrance: “I’ve been pushing...
Comments / 0