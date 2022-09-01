ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Damian Priest Would Like To See Santos Escobar Join The Judgment Day

During a recent appearance on the “Cultaholic” podcast, Damian Priest name-dropped Santos Escobar as someone he’d like to see join him, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day faction. Additionally, Priest commented on The Judgment Day’s relationship with Triple H, and more. You can...
Drew McIntyre Talks Song Choice For Clash At The Castle Entrance

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Drew McIntyre discussed his choice to use his old “Broken Dreams” theme song at Clash at the Castle. You can read a few highlights and watch the whole interview below:. On reviving the former theme for his entrance: “I’ve been pushing...
