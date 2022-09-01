ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Always Travel with a Bread Clip in Your Wallet – Fact or Crap?

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jbmNk_0hdmBclC00

Where there is a large repository of real information you can almost always find just as much misinformation lurking as well. Such is life on the Internet. Every day we read stories, such as this one, that hopefully help us navigate the meaningful over the manure, at least when it comes to knowledge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o1EcH_0hdmBclC00
22 art n craft via YouTube

In a lot of articles I read online there are usually accompanying stories or articles or are they really advertisements? Those particular stories always have an intriguing headline or make a claim that just doesn’t make sense.

For example, should you put a roll of toilet tissue under the toilet seat when you check into a hotel? Should you never set your luggage down on a hotel bed ? Is it safe to use a taser in the bedroom? Okay, I just made the last one up but I know somebody has probably tried it and wish they hadn’t.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GncJo_0hdmBclC00
DBDStudio, ThinkStock

The most recent “interesting Internet claim” I have stumbled across has to do with the tiny piece of plastic that bread makers use to seal the bags they wrap their loaves in. The “bread clip” according to the headline of the article I saw “should always be carried by travelers”. Like you, I wondered why and more importantly why in the hell would anyone make that claim?

Let me save you a little time and tedium, don’t click on the article . It’s just one of those never-ending picture galleries that has very little substance to it. The article does attempt to justify the headline by saying the tiny plastic piece could be used to repair a flip flop or no, wait, that’s really the only useful tip the 90-page slideshow offered.

By the way, there are some pretty ingenious ways to use these little plastic tags, here’s a collection of several that I would have never thought of.

So based on my own personal investigation and confirmation from SNOPES we can safely say you’re okay to board a plane, train, boat, or automobile without a plastic bread clip. Now, if you’re flip flops break you’ll need to remember this, don’t buy cheap shoes and you won’t have that problem.

Click here to view photo gallery

Source: Always Travel with a Bread Clip in Your Wallet – Fact or Crap?

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Tired mom turns camera on herself in funny back-to-school photo

A North Carolina mom is sharing a relatable and funny take on the traditional back-to-school photo trend. Instead of placing her kids front and center, Jeni Bukolt, a mom of two and the owner of branding agency HAVEN Creative, snapped a recent selfie wearing sunglasses and holding up a black sign mimicking the chalkboards that have become ubiquitous in kids' back-to-school pictures, sharing the photo to Instagram on Monday.
WAXHAW, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bread Clip#Dbdstudio#Thinkstock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Youtube
boardingarea.com

New Insta360 Camera Coming Soon – Here is a Teaser!

There is a new Insta360 camera coming soon! Here is a sneak peak at a little of what it can do – plus, find out when it will come out!. Insta360 was founded just a few years ago (2015) but they have really pushed the limits in their space in this time. Not only do they make great products for video but they come out with these great products at a pretty great pace. Now, their latest product is getting ready to be revealed this week. Here is a sneak peek.
ELECTRONICS
pethelpful.com

Video of Tortoise 'Having His Way' With an Old Shoe Is Absolutely Hilarious

We can learn so much from our pets. They're fun-loving, resourceful, and they never take life too seriously--just look at Tommy the tortoise! This silly guy is gaining TikTok fame for a special...encounter he had in the backyard, and social media is living for it. Well--we can see why!. We...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Tiny Baby Goats Jumping Around the Barn Is Going Viral

Every once in a while, we get random bursts of energy that we need to let out. Some people have a consistent outlet for these moments, such as going on a run, but others, especially children, will just let the energy out in whatever way is easiest in that moment. As it turns out, the same happens to animals! Just like when a dog gets the zoomies, two baby goats happened to have a random burst of energy and the result is fantastic to watch.
ANIMALS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
65K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy