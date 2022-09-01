Read full article on original website
Man shot by police after shooting at officers in Gaston County, officials say
Officers return fire at man accused of holding person at gunpoint, Gaston County police say
CMPD detectives investigate deadly shooting at north Charlotte gas station
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
Several people taken to hospital after crash on Trade Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police. On Monday morning, Winston-Salem police and fire, as well as the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the area of Trade Street, near Northwest Boulevard. Forsyth County EMS said that multiple people […]
Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
Police still looking for suspect after murdering father of six
Woman who stole Shelby police car led 140 MPH high-speed chase on I-74
Troopers: Woman accused of stealing Shelby police car, leading high-speed cross-county chase
Hit-and-run suspect charged after pursuit causes shut down on I-77 in Mooresville, troopers say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A hit-and-run suspect has been charged following a crash that left parts of I-77 closed in Iredell County for several hours overnight Saturday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Around 8:10 p.m., Highway Patrol attempted to stop the driver of a tractor-trailer, the vehicle...
Everything we know: Concord Mills mall officer-involved shooting
Authorities said Wuanell Hernandez, 21, Christian Myles Tyson, 21, and an unnamed third suspect were involved in a reported theft at the mall and subsequent shooting with officers.
Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Gastonia shooting
Victim killed over Concord Walmart parking spot dispute; suspect arrested: police
The incident happened at the Walmart on the 5800 block of Thunder Road.
3 injured, 1 in critical condition in Winston-Salem shooting on Reynolda Road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are injured and one of them is in critical condition following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Patrol officers came to the 800 block of Reynolda Road after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, officers found two victims, a […]
Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Concord parking lot
Lancaster woman struck in leg by gunfire; suspect being sought
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a woman was struck in the leg by gunfire, Lancaster Police said Saturday. Officers responded to an area medical center around 5 a.m. Saturday regarding a woman who arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg. An initial investigation revealed the shooting occurred […]
‘Saved my life’: Man credits good Samaritans with his escape from Hickory house fire
HICKORY, N.C. — A Catawba County man is safe after a couple of good Samaritans made sure he escaped a fire early Monday morning. A couple happened to be driving by when they saw the flames coming out of the house in southeast Hickory. More than a dozen firefighters...
Man accused of shooting, killing NC bus driver will not face the death penalty
The man accused of shooting and killing a CATS bus driver back in February will not face the death penalty, authorities confirmed with QCN.
