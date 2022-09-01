Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Top 9 Crypto Exchanges Without KYC
The crypto market is becoming more regulated. As it grows in popularity and adoption, more countries are seeking to impose some controls over what was once a Wild West. One of the key regulations that are being focused on is Know-Your-Customer (KYC) checks. Several exchanges that once did not have...
International Business Times
China-focused Hedge Funds Lower Exposure As Risks Mount
Some of Asia's large China-focused hedge funds are buying more non-China stocks as regulatory scrutiny, policy uncertainties and a slowing mainland economy force them to cut exposure to offshore Chinese assets. Beijing's clampdown on technology companies, a real estate debt crisis, Sino-U.S. audit tensions and disruptions from zero-COVID policies, have...
International Business Times
Asian Markets Mixed As Bargain-buying Tempers Fears Over Outlook
Asian investors struggled Tuesday to recover from the previous day's losses on growing fears over Europe's worsening energy crisis, China's economic slowdown and central bank efforts to contain surging inflation. However, the dollar lost some of its momentum against its major peers on profit-taking, with the euro finding some support...
International Business Times
Asian Stocks Rise On China Stimulus, Upcoming Rate Action
Asian shares rose on Tuesday morning after China pledged to make renewed efforts to boost its economy on Monday, while investors pinned hope on more clarity ahead of a number of central bank meetings. MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.47%, with China's benchmark CSI300 Index and...
RELATED PEOPLE
International Business Times
List Of Jeff Bezos' Businesses: From Washington Post To Blue Origin
With a net worth of $154.3 billion, Jeff Bezos is one of the richest men in the world. He even competes for the top title with Elon Musk in Forbes' Billionaires 2022, a wealthy list updated in real-time. And it's not surprising that Bezos has amassed massive wealth. A long list of companies is attached to his name, with Amazon leading the pack.
Comments / 0