Well we can forget about trying to find another planet to screw up. The creator of the galaxies is not going to allow us to go any further than where we are going. We can see as much as we want out there, but we will never make it there because we weren't meant to be there and if you dumb people stop trying to outdo the Creator and realize this and start trying to do the right things on this planet by treating each other fair and stop being racist against other cultures maybe the Creator will forgive us and give us a longer lifespan to exist. Because, if we keep going in the direction that we're going in our doom will be soon.
We can live anywhere so long as the most intelligent people have the resources they need to make it happen and have an interest in doing so. Which is very very few by the way.
What we have done to mar ,is the same that we are going to do to mother earth, unless we change our ways of living and accept, who we're. Firstly, eliminate all nuclear weapons of mass destruction, and learn how to work together, for the better of mankind, stop looking for another planet to destroy, the universe is tired of us, are they scare that we're are all alone?,why doesn't an other civilization find us, let's protect our bubble.
