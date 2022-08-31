Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is still hoping to suit up in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, but it’s far from a sure thing that he’ll be ready to go. Godwin has been recovering from a torn ACL which ended his 2021 season early. The Buccaneers were hopeful that he’d be ready to go come Week 1, but no official decision has been made regarding his availability. Godwin appeared on the In The Moment With David Greene podcast on Tuesday, during which the Buccaneers wide receiver discussed his availability in the season opener.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO