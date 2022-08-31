Read full article on original website
Broncos Reportedly Signed Former Bucs Wide Receiver
The Denver Broncos beefed up their practice squad today with the addition of a veteran wide receiver. NFL agent Adam Seifer revealed moments ago that Denver has signed his client Vyncint Smith to their taxi squad. Smith, 26, spent the last two-plus seasons with the New York Jets. He was...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 1 game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 1 schedule, TV information: Bills vs. Rams | Saints vs. Falcons | Browns vs. Panthers 49ers vs. Bears | Steelers vs. Bengals | Eagles...
Buccaneers Officially Sign Notable Linebacker
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers filled their final spot on their practice squad on Monday afternoon. The team announced that they have signed linebacker Kenny Young. Young spent half of last season with the Denver Broncos and the other half with the Los Angeles Rams. He played in 13 games and compiled 75 tackles (41 solo), two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass defended.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Buccaneers drop epic Week 1 hype video narrated by Tom Brady
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2020. However, they fell short of that goal last season. But in 2022, they have their eyes on the prize. The Buccaneers Twitter account posted a hype video narrated by Tom Brady ahead of Week 1. And it is a video that is going to get Bucs fans pumped for the 2022 campaign.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Tom Brady’s squad heads to Big D for opener
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 1 Week 1 – vs Dallas Cowboys Date: Opponent Time (ET) TV Info Sun,
Yardbarker
Buccaneers Hosting LB Kenny Young For Visit
Young is an option to provide more depth at inside linebacker for Tampa Bay, potentially on the practice squad. Young, 27, was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round out of UCLA in 2018. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.1 million deal when he was traded to the Rams as a part of the swap for CB Marcus Peters.
Buccaneers newest captain primed for career season
Vita Vea has become the leader on the defensive line for the Buccaneers after the departure of Ndamukong Suh, and the newest captain is ready to go. It feels like this one has been a long time coming for the Buccaneers. Vita Vea’s arrival with the team was not filled...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles earns bachelor's degree 37 years in the making
Ask any big-time college football player and they'll tell you the same thing: The allure of the NFL is almost too appealing, especially when actual money wasn't on the table in the college ranks. A career in the NFL was something that Todd Bowles aspired to 37 years ago when...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans
Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said he’s happy with the team’s depth heading into the season, but wouldn’t rule out any future additions that may improve the team in the short and long-term. “I think we feel good,” Baalke said, via Jags Wire. “You go through the process...
Chris Godwin gives honest update on Week 1 status for Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is still hoping to suit up in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, but it’s far from a sure thing that he’ll be ready to go. Godwin has been recovering from a torn ACL which ended his 2021 season early. The Buccaneers were hopeful that he’d be ready to go come Week 1, but no official decision has been made regarding his availability. Godwin appeared on the In The Moment With David Greene podcast on Tuesday, during which the Buccaneers wide receiver discussed his availability in the season opener.
Bucs running back Leonard Fournette on firm footing in Tampa Bay
TAMPA — Running back by committee has become the approach most frequently implemented in the NFL. But last season, Leonard Fournette got the Bucs out of their time share. Fournette played 63 percent of the offensive snaps in 2021, a big number considering how much the Bucs have preferred to split the workload.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 1 odds, picks: Vikings shock Packers, Patriots upset Dolphins, Buccaneers beat Cowboys
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Season 10 of my NFL picks. When I started making picks in 2013, things were different. Tom Brady was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, the Bengals were coming off a division title and the 49ers were on the cusp of getting rid of a quarterback who had just led them to an NFC title game. Wait, did I say things were different? Because I guess I meant that things are actually still exactly the same.
