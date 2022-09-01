Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Where to get an all-natural boost before your Park City adventure
(Good Things Utah) Any good adventure requires a balanced body and mind. This all starts with a natural diet, giving our systems the nourishment needed to help us explore life to the fullest. And to visit all the stunning landscapes around Utah, there’s a need for proactive nutrition. Locals...
ABC 4
Multiple crews respond to Wanship fire
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Park City Fire crews, along with North and South Summit Fire crews responded to a fire on Riverbend Rd. in Wanship Saturday. Officials say the fire was reported at approximately 9:38 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire reportedly started in an unoccupied RV and spread...
ABC 4
Get a deeper dive into Polynesian Culture
Maleaela “Ta” from the Utah Polynesian Day Festival joins the show to talk about the event. Located at Thanksgiving Point, this annual festival runs September 2, 3, and 5. Nearly 40,000 people attended the event last year over the course of the three days. This year a special concert will be held by the pop band The Jets on Saturday night. Incredible food, Polynesian Art, a rugby clinic, rides, and more will be at the event. Over 80 food and cultural art booths will be present at the event. There will be daily local performers, a fire knife competition on Friday at 6 pm, and a Tahitian Competition during the day.
ABC 4
Local artists and independent musicians showcase talent
Alex Millet, the founder of Honey Days Festival, joined the show. He spoke of the event, held on September 3 this year, and the amazing featured artists at the local art and music festival. Honey Days is an opportunity for local artists to show their work. Located at The Commonwealth...
Comments / 0