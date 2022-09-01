Read full article on original website
Court hearing between Julie Slama and Charles Herbster pushed to October
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A possible courtroom showdown between State Sen. Julie Slama and former candidate for Nebraska Governor Charles Herbster won’t be taking place this week after all. The two were due in court on Tuesday in Tecumseh, but that’s been pushed back until early October. Attorneys...
Mac Book Pros, jewelry, cash & more recovered; 4 arrested
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A stolen wallet from Panera eventually led to the arrest of four Peruvian nationals. Grand Island Police responded to Best Buy on Wednesday, August 31, after two women purchased two Mac Book Pros using a stolen credit card. The women then took off with two men in a Black GMC Acadia with California plates.
CCSO investigating death at Platte River State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a death at a campsite at Platte River State Park. In a Sunday press release, CCSO stated that they were called to an area of the park on Saturday afternoon after getting a report of a man found dead inside a tent. Authorities said they arrived and confirmed that the man had been dead for some time.
Lancaster County farmer prepares for Pine Ridge Reservation clothing drive
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bill Hawkins recently returned home from a supply delivery to the South Dakota Pine Ridge Reservation, but his mind is already on the next trip. For the past several years, Hawkins, known as Farmer Bill by some in the community, has frequented the more than 400 mile patch of road that separates Lincoln from Pine Ridge. Hawkins tugged a trailer full of mattresses and homecoming dance dresses to the reservation this week, and he plans to haul hundreds of pairs of winter clothes up after Thanksgiving.
1 injured in Omaha shooting, police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a North Omaha shooting overnight. Omaha Police say one person was shot in the back near 30th and Parker Street around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. The 22-year-old victim then drove to north 39th and Burdette Street where they were then taken to...
Missing inmate returns to NDCS
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln from his job in the community, is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Kelcey Schrage disappeared while at work on Thursday. He returned to NDCS on his...
1 dead in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting. Around 3 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the area of 52nd and Boyd Street for a shooting. Omaha Police arrived and found 20-year-old Derrick Hayes Jr. with a gunshot wound. Hayes Jr. was sent to UNMC and...
Local car clubs gather to support teens injured in Memorial Day crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Local car clubs gathered on Monday to support two teens who were injured in a Memorial Day weekend crash earlier this year. From a cruise to a car show, it was all about showing the good rather than the bad, behind the wheel. For Aaron Swanson and...
Nebraska gets ready to face Georgia Southern
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Head Coach Scott Frost and Nebraska football players met with members of the media Monday afternoon to preview Saturday’s home game with Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff between the Huskers and the Eagles in Lincoln is set for 6:30 p.m. with live television coverage from FS1. The game can also be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.
Second deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
Grant named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Lincoln – Nebraska running back Anthony Grant was honored Monday for his performance against North Dakota as he was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week. He shared the honor with Penn State’s Sean Clifford. Grant, a 5-11, 200-pounder from Buford, Ga., rushed for 189 yards and...
Four hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least four people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday morning in southwestern Lancaster County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. at Southwest 14th & Highway 33, just north of Sprague. According to the Lancaster County’s Sheriff’s Office, an eastbound vehicle on Highway 33 was attempting to turn left when it was struck by a westbound vehicle.
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm at around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
Husker fans return in force for first home game of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The return of home games means business is booming, especially in downtown Lincoln. Husker game day makes Memorial Stadium the third largest city in Nebraska, holding over 90,000 thousand fans. But before those fans file into the stands, they flock to local stores, bars and restaurants.
Huskers break loose from North Dakota in 4th quarter, win 38-17
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Anthony Grant ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns, with the second one breaking a tie late in the third quarter and helping Nebraska go on to a 38-17 victory over North Dakota on Saturday. The Cornhuskers (1-1) bounced back from their loss to Northwestern...
Husband and wife create mobile coffee shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln couple has been serving up coffee with a special twist and with a unique name. Lately, they’ve become a bit of a local hit. The Long ‘N Grinding Road started its business amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a husband-and-wife-run mobile coffee business that is a popular stop for Sunday farmers market goers.
LPD: One person critical, but stable after early morning shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person early Monday morning. LPD said they were called to the McDonald’s just after 3:30 a.m. on 48th Street, between R and Vine, on a report of someone who had been shot. Officers arrived...
Huskers sweep Ole Miss during Banwarth’s homecoming
LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team turned in another solid offensive showing in a 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 sweep of Mississippi in front of a crowd of 8,113 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday night. The Huskers improved to 5-0 with their fifth straight sweep to start the season, while Ole Miss fell to 0-4, though three of the four losses are to teams ranked in the AVCA Top 20.
Two dead after crash near Wymore
WYMORE, Neb. (KOLN) -Gage County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore Road, about four miles south of Wymore on Friday at around 6:43 p.m. During the investigation, officials said it was determined that a 2017 silver Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by 31-year-old Cristgen Crouch...
Remainder of Labor Day Weekend: Quiet & Beautiful!
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The quiet weather pattern and comfortable conditions will continue for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Dry and mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the 80s and 90s will be great for outdoor festivities!. Another beautiful, sunny and pleasant day is in store for Sunday! Overall,...
