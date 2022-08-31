Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Sempra Energy’s SRE ongoing systematic investments in infrastructure development, efficient debt management and continuous progress in liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) projects are likely to drive its performance in the long run. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment...
NASDAQ
Is Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL (ELP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
NASDAQ
Bet on These 5 Low-Leverage Stocks as Inflation Looms Large
Wall Street ended last week on a disappointing note, with a tight labor market and inflation impacting investors’ confidence. Such a situation might make equity investors further shaky. However, experts suggest that this is the right time to buy some stocks as their prices are low and they are thus affordable. Stocks like Titan Machinery TITN, Valero Energy VLO, Chubb Ltd CB, Kite Realty Group Trust KRG and EchoStar SATS bear low leverage and therefore can shield investors from incurring losses.
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add Harte Hanks (HHS) Stock to Your Portfolio
Harte Hanks, Inc. HHS is currently benefiting from the asset-light business model that is helping it to attain operational improvements and generate cash. It continues to invest in people and technology and expand third-party partnerships for revenue expansion. The company’s shares have had a massive run over the past year,...
RELATED PEOPLE
NASDAQ
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
As a dividend investor, you want to invest in a company that accomplishes two things. One, you want to earn an attractive dividend yield. And two, you want a company that pays a dividend consistently. Both of these qualities can be found in business development corporations (BDCs). These companies provide...
NASDAQ
Is ArcBest (ARCB) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
A constant barrage of negative news about the economy has created a great opportunity for long-term investors to put money to work in great stocks. The Nasdaq Composite index is currently down 25% year-to-date, which puts the growth-centric index officially in a bear market. Two top brands that should be...
NASDAQ
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
NASDAQ
Why I Own PubMatic Stock
The digital advertising market is growing rapidly, and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) looks ready to make the most of it. As one of the top dogs helping publishers monetize their open ad inventory, PubMatic has seen tremendous growth, surpassing other rivals in the space. Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Why Stitch Fix Stock Dropped 16% in August
Fashion web site Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) lost 16% of its stock value in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There was no new specific to the company, so it seems that the decline was due more to pessimism about the company's prospects amid declining sales and management changes.
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the iShares Expanded TechSoftware Sector ETF (IGV)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Technology - Software segment of the equity market, look no further than the iShares Expanded TechSoftware Sector ETF (IGV), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/10/2001. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Hugo Boss (BOSSY) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Global Partners LP (GLP) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
NASDAQ
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why Lancaster Colony (LANC) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest...
NASDAQ
What's Happening With Union Pacific Stock?
Union Pacific stock (NYSE: UNP) has seen an 11% fall this year, performing slightly better than the broader S&P500 index, which is down 17%. There are a couple of trends driving the stock lower of late. The demand for railroad business can primarily be linked to economic growth. The current high inflationary environment, rising interest rates, fears of slowing economic growth, and weakness in the broader markets have weighed on railroad stocks, including UNP.
Comments / 0