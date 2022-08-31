WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin called on fellow Republican Nick Begich to drop out of the race. Monday was the deadline for candidates to withdraw from the November general election. Begich, in response, expressed confidence about the direction of his campaign. Palin said it would make “no sense” for her to withdraw from the House race. Palin and Begich lost an Aug. 16 ranked choice special election to serve the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young’s term to Democrat Mary Peltola. Peltola led in first choice votes heading into the tabulation rounds, followed by Palin and then Begich.

