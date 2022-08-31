Read full article on original website
Palin urges Begich to drop House bid; Begich declines
WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin called on fellow Republican Nick Begich to drop out of the race. Monday was the deadline for candidates to withdraw from the November general election. Begich, in response, expressed confidence about the direction of his campaign. Palin said it would make “no sense” for her to withdraw from the House race. Palin and Begich lost an Aug. 16 ranked choice special election to serve the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young’s term to Democrat Mary Peltola. Peltola led in first choice votes heading into the tabulation rounds, followed by Palin and then Begich.
Denver woman falls 900 feet to her death while climbing Capitol Peak, one of Colorado’s most difficult mountains to climb, sheriff’s office says
A Denver woman fell 900 feet to her death Saturday while climbing one of Colorado’s most treacherous mountains, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities received a call from a man just before 8 a.m. Saturday who said he and a hiking party...
Excessive Heat Warning issued September 6 at 12:36AM PDT until September 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions expected to continue with. high and low temperatures 8 to 12 degrees above normal. * WHERE…Northwest Arizona and the Colorado River Valley. * WHEN…Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS…A prolonged period of excessive heat will. significantly increase the potential for heat-related. illnesses, particularly...
Fairview Fire: 4,000 acres, 5% contained, two killed, Evacuation Orders/Warnings extended
The evacuation orders and warnings have continued to spread east into the Mountain Center area. Cal Fire's interactive map shows the order has spread further into the mountain. An evacuation warning has gone up, heading into Highway 74 a little west of Mountain Center, as well as south to Highway 371 heading towards Anza and Cahuilla.
Heat and smoke both concerns this week
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for much of the Desert Southwest, including the Coachella Valley. Highs will top our near 113 today as they did yesterday. In addition smoke from nearby wildfires will likely create some AQI issues across the region today. A Smoke...
Heavy rain, flash flooding hits parts of northwest Georgia
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding and dangerously high waters in some areas. The National Weather Service said rainfall at a rate of one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience flooding. Up to 10 inches of rain was reported to have fallen in Chattooga County. The weather service called the situation “extremely dangerous and life-threatening.” Both Chattooga County and Floyd County were under flash flood warnings. Some residents were advised to boil their water before drinking because of flooding at a water treatment plant.
