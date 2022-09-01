The Kougar JV offensive line of Tyler Hood, Mason Kitchen, Logan Burke, Gavin Renfrow, and Hunter Urbano controlled the game for the Kougars. The offense took the opening kickoff on a 15 Play drive ending with a Graylee Weaver touchdown. Alexander Sayers made the extra point. In the second quarter Jaidyn Anderson capped off a 9 play drive with a 7 yard touchdown run. Sayers made the extra point. On the last play of the first half Weaver intercepted a Washington pass and took it to the end zone for the DEFENSIVE SCORE! Half time score was 20-0. Weaver rushed for another touchdown in the second half and Sayers added the extra point to make the final score KV 27 – Washington 14. Leading tacklers for KV were Edward Ritchie, Hood, Weaver, and Brayden Swallow.

