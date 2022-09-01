Read full article on original website
Boys Junior Varsity Football beats Washington High School – South Bend 27 – 14
The Kougar JV offensive line of Tyler Hood, Mason Kitchen, Logan Burke, Gavin Renfrow, and Hunter Urbano controlled the game for the Kougars. The offense took the opening kickoff on a 15 Play drive ending with a Graylee Weaver touchdown. Alexander Sayers made the extra point. In the second quarter Jaidyn Anderson capped off a 9 play drive with a 7 yard touchdown run. Sayers made the extra point. On the last play of the first half Weaver intercepted a Washington pass and took it to the end zone for the DEFENSIVE SCORE! Half time score was 20-0. Weaver rushed for another touchdown in the second half and Sayers added the extra point to make the final score KV 27 – Washington 14. Leading tacklers for KV were Edward Ritchie, Hood, Weaver, and Brayden Swallow.
Boys Varsity Soccer Drops Opening Game of Blueberry Classic to Wawasee 2-1
The KV boys soccer team traveled to Plymouth on Saturday afternoon to take part in the annual Blueberry Classic Soccer Tournament. This tournament is a part of the Labor Day weekend Blueberry Festival held in Plymouth each year. The Kougars took on the Warriors of Wawasee High School in their opening morning game. After a scoreless first half, the Warriors would score two second half goals off penalty kicks to defeat the Kougars 2-1.
Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Hebron 2 – 0
Lilly Toppen 4 serving aces. Brookyn Richie and Lilly Jones 1 serving ace each. Faith Mauger 5 Kills. Ava Koselke and Abby GrandChamp 4 kills each.Ava Dase 3 kills. Aubrey Stowers, Gabby Diner and Lilly Toppen 1 kill each. Ava Koselke 1 solo block. Defense. Lilly Jones 7 Serve receptions,...
Boys Varsity Soccer Shutout by Plymouth in Second Game of the Blueberry Classic
The KV boys soccer team was shutout by a very strong Plymouth Pilgrims team in its second game of the Blueberry Classic. The hosts were dominant from start to finish and won the game 10-0. The Kougars struggled to keep pace with a Plymouth side that controlled the possession and...
Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Merrillville 2 – 1
Kills: Brooklyn Richie 9, Abby GrandChamp 8 , Ava Koselke 3, Aubrey Stowers 1 and Ava Dase 1 and Faith Mauger 1. Serving Aces: Lilly Toppen 2, Brooklyn Richie 2 and Ava Dase 1. Solo Block: Brooklyn Richie 1. Defense. Digs: Brooklyn Richie 10, Lilly Jones 6, Lilly Jones 3,...
